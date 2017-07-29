Warne looking for more despite derby-day destruction of Reds ... Rotherham United 4 Barnsley 0

Boss Paul Warne refused to be carried away by today’s 4-0 derby victory over Barnsley as he looked forward to next week’s League One opening-day clash at Fleetwood Town.

The Millers slammed four ananswered second-half goals past the Championship Reds, with new signing Jamie Proctor marking his AESSEAL New York Stadium debut with a hat-trick.

That made it eight victories in nine pre-season games for Warne who has brought seven new players to the club this summer.

“I thought we were good in parts, but not as good as I wanted,” he said.

“I thought the score flattered us a little bit. We were well worthy of four goals but we could have conceded a couple. I think we rode our luck a little bit.

“The second half was better than the first half. It’s nice to win at home and score goals at home. I’m pleased. Today makes us realise what we’re good at and what we need to work on. That’s a good thing.”

Proctor banged in an eight-minute hat-trick, which included two stunning finishes, before striker Kieffer Moore wrapped up proceedings in the 90th minute following a raft of Rotherham substitutions.

“The second half gives us encouragement for next week,” Warne added. “Four goals isn’t bad.

“It was really good for Proc to get a hat-trick. What is going to make my job harder is that the subs who I put on did really, really well. Kieffer showed what a handful he is.”

Goals: Proctor 67, 73, 75, Moore 90 (Rotherham).

Rotherham (4-4-2): O’Donnell; Emmanuel (Dominic Ball 82), Ajayi (Belaid 85), Ihiekwe (82) Purrington (Hinds 82); Taylor (Williams 61), Potter (Newell 71), Frecklington (Vaulks H-T), Forde (Yates 79); David Ball (Moore 58), Proctor (Clarke Harris 76). Subs not used: Price.

Barnsley (4-4-2): Davies; Yiadom (McCarthy H-T), Jackson (Payne 76), MacDonald, Fryers; Hammill (D’Almeida 82), Moncur (Mallan 82), Mowatt, Isgrove (Williams 36); Bradshaw (Pinnock 76), Ugbo (Brown 82). Subs: Townsend.

Referee: Mark Haywood (West Yorkshire).

Attendance: 4,234 (1,537).

