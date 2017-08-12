Warne calms down players as Millers run riot: Rotherham United 5 Southend 0

Boss Paul Warne turned tough guy at half-time to keep Rotherham United on track for their scintillating 5-0 League One win over Southend United.

The Millers led 4-0 at the break at AESSEAL New York Stadium, but Warne refused to let his players savour their superb first-half display which brought a hat-trick for striker Kieffer Moore.

“We had to keep our lads on the floor at the interval,” Warne said. “A few of them were smiling too much for my liking!

“At 3-0, the pessimist in me said we needed another goal. To get the fourth before half-time was great.”

Rotherham swept aside the Shrimpers as goals from Joe Newell and Ryan Williams completed the rout.

“I have been banging the drum about how I want to play,” Warne added. “I want to play aggressive football and I thought in the first half we were excellent and virtually unstoppable.

“The second half dribbled out a bit.

“There were some really good performances. You can see the lads are really fit and aggressive. I thought today they took what we said to the letter of the law and deserved to win.”

Warne plans to enjoy this evening before turning his attention to Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy clash at home to Manchester City Under-23s.

“I’ll enjoy it for about six hours and then there’s another game to prepare for,” he grinned.

“It was a good day at the office, I have had worse! It’s just one-game but it cements the way we want to play.”

Goals: Moore 15, 16, 45+1, Newell 23, Williams 59 (Rotherham).

Rotherham (4-4-2): O’Donnell; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Ihiekwe, Mattock; Williams (Forde 77), Potter, Frecklington (Vaulks 65), Newell; Moore (David Ball 71), Proctor. Subs not used: Bilboe, Forde, Taylor, Purrington, Yates.

Southend (4-4-2): Oxley; Demetriou, White, Ferdinand (McLaughlin 66), Hendrie; McGlashan (Kiernan 27), Leonard, Timlin, Kightly; Cox (Robinson 59), Fortune. Subs not used: Smith, Kyprianou, Yearwood, McLaughlin Ba.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire).

Attendance: 8,004 (592).

