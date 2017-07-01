Rotherham United: Why Millers’ Jamie Proctor deal didn’t happen on Friday

Striker Jamie Proctor’s switch to Rotherham United is being held up by an issue over bonus payments at the club he is due to leave.

The 6ft 2in targetman was set to end his season-long stay at Bolton Wanderers and be confirmed as a Millers player yesterday.

But The Star understands the announcement had to be delayed because the player is still owed money relating to Bolton’s promotion to the Championship last term.

Wanderers, who have agreed a fee of around £75,000 plus potential add-ons with Rotherham, are confident the matter will be resolved early next week and that the move will go ahead.

If that’s the case, Proctor, aged 25, will become manager Paul Warne’s fifth recruit of the summer as he shapes his squad for the 2017/18 League One campaign.

All parties are keen for the deal to be sealed. Personal terms between the Millers and Proctor have been sorted and it is believed the centre-forward underwent a medical on Thursday afternoon.

Warne’s men began a phased return to pre-season training on Thursday, with all the players set to come together after the weekend.

