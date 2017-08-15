Rotherham United: What Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy makes of Kieffer Moore’s impact with the Millers

Loan star Kieffer Moore is at the right club in Rotherham United, says the manager who is trying to turn the towering centre-forward into a Championship player.

Moore banged in a hat-trick in the Millers’ 5-0 League One destruction of Southend United last Saturday and the 6ft 5in striker has looked a real handful since arriving in South Yorkshire from Ipswich Town on a season-long deal last month.

Mick McCarthy

Micky McCarthy is the boss who allowed Moore to leave the second-tier Tractor Boys to join Paul Warne’s side and believes dropping down a division is ideal for the 25-year-old centre-forward’s development.

“That’s his level at the moment,” McCarthy said. “He can get better. He’s got everything needed - he’s big, powerful and runs the channels.

“He’s just got to learn a lot of things, I think, and he’s getting the opportunity to do that playing in League One.”

Town have won their opening two Championship matches and also progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

McCarthy joked: “Thank God we’ve got our strikers scoring because otherwise our fans would be screaming blue murder and saying: ‘Get him back!’

“I’m delighted he got his hat-trick. That’s the reason I sent him out.”

Moore failed to score in 11 substitute appearances for Ipswich last term and is scheduled to be with the Millers until the end of the season, although Town have the option to recall him in the January transfer window.

“We’ve sent him out to help him to help us,” McCarthy added. “We hope he gets better and we can see him as a first-team player. If not, then we’ll sell him for more than we bought him for.”

Ipswich paid a nominal fee to take Moore from Forest Green in January and Moore’s relationship with Warne could give Rotherham an advantage in the race to sign him if McCarthy decided he could leave permanently.

“I think Warney is brilliant,” Moore said. “He someone you can have a chat with and a laugh with but, obviously, he has a very serious side to him as well.”

The Millers are at home to Manchester City Under-23s in the group stage of the Checkatrade Trophy at AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight, kick-off 7pm.

