Rotherham United: Warning after Blackburn Rovers defeat ... ‘I can’t work with players making same mistakes,’ says Millers boss Alan Stubbs

Fuming boss Alan Stubbs is close to breaking point with the under-performing players he blames for Rotherham United’s fourth successive defeat on the road.

The Millers have yet to earn a Championship away point under Stubbs and on Saturday lost 4-2 at Blackburn Rovers who were in bottom spot and without a win before the Ewood Park clash.

Stubbs blasted: “I think some of the players need to have a serious look at themselves. I really am now at the point where if they keep making mistakes they’ll be out of the team.

“We’ll try to do what we have to do, because I can’t work with players making the same mistakes week in, week out.

“They’re professional footballers and we’re not asking them to do something they can’t do.”

Rotherham have conceded 14 goals during heavy defeats against Aston Villa, Brighton, Barnsley and now Rovers and have scored just twice themselves.

The latest setback dropped them one place in the table after eight games to 21st, just above the drop zone, with a crucial home game up next against Cardiff City, who have replaced Rovers at the foot of the table.

Stubbs has threatened the axe in the past and then stuck by his players. But he has more options at his disposal now, with the likes of Lee Frecklington, Tom Adeyemi and Joe Newell having recovered from injuries, Richard Wood about to resume training and Dexter Blackstock approaching full fitness.

“It’s very simple,” the manager added. “Defenders defend, midfield players and strikers when they haven’t got the ball get back in and make us hard to beat. Football is not rocket science.

“The more mistakes you make, the more chance you have of losing games. It really is quite basic. You can talk about systems, you can talk about players. At the end of the day, more often than not it’s mistakes that lose you games.

“We haven’t done well enough. It can’t be that we have to score two, three, four goals to win a game of football. It’s not possible. We have to be able to take the lead and be able to win games 1-0.

Stubbs said he and his squad would “roll our sleeves up” and work hard on the training ground to reduce the error count.

“It’s not just the back four. You concede goals as a team,” he said. “They have to take the criticism because until it changes they leave themselves open to that.”

