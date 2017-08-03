Rotherham United: Warne unfazed about Done saying ‘no’ to Millers

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has shrugged off the decision of Sheffield United winger Matt Done to reject a move to the Millers and join Rochdale.

Warne, who says he is confident of two more new arrivals at AESSEAL New York Stadium this month, revealed he spoke with the 29-year-old several weeks ago to outline his plans for the League One campaign which starts on Saturday.

But Done today terminated his contract at Bramall Lane by mutual consent and headed back to former club Dale.

“I met Matty a few months ago,” Warne said. “I had a chat with him, told him how I wanted to play and what I expect.

“I left that with him because I used to hate it as a player when managers used to pester me all the time.

“I told him to phone me back. He hasn’t, and that’s fine. I am not offended by that. He’s a Manchester lad. He is going to go that way. I always thought that.”

Warne, who takes his side to Fleetwood Town on Saturday, has made seven signings over the summer and Done consequently became less of a target

“If I’m honest, there is no need now,” the boss said. “I have filled that spot.”

Warne, in the market for a central midfielder, a centre-half and possibly a striker, said he wasn’t pursuing Coventry City’s Jordan Willis but added that the young defender was “an option”.

“I might still lose maybe one or two more players but then I will bring in better players than I have lost,” he said. “That’s what we have done all summer.

“I am pretty confident we will get another couple of players in. If there is a dearth of talent that emerges in the next few weeks then we have the ability to reinforce. There is no emergency but I know we need to strengthen in a couple of areas.

“There are no money bids, I am very frugal.

“I would like a centre-back who can also play right-back. I am not in for Jordan Willis at the moment. He is an option but I am not chasing him down.”

Warne has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the League One opener at Highbury Stadium, with left winger Alex Bray having returned to training following a quad problem.

Meanwhile, central defender Aimen Belaid could be the next Millers player to depart.

“He might possibly leave the building, but he could be one of six,” Warne said. “He is trying to impress me on a daily basis, which I thank him for. At the moment, he isn’t in the top two, so he needs to compete harder if he is going to play.”