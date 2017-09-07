Rotherham United: Warne tracks new frontman but it’s a Millers no-go on McGugan

Rotherham United are on the trail of a new striker after losing Jamie Proctor for most of their League One campaign.

Transfer deadline day came and went last week without the Millers bringing in a replacement for Proctor, the centre-forward expected to be sidelined until April after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Lewis McGugan

But manager Paul Warne, who has ruled out a move for former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan, is eyeing a frontman he can sign even though the summer window has closed.

“I’m looking at one free agent at the moment. It’s a striker,” the boss told The Star.

“Generally, I don’t really see a massive issue with my squad. I’ve got around 26 fit pros at the moment so it’s not as if I’m struggling to pick a team.

“It’s not close. I’ve just been tipped. I’m going to get him watched next week. You never know. It could go one way or the other.”

Marek Rodak

Proctor underwent surgery on his damaged knee this morning.

Midfield man McGugan left the Owls by mutual consent last Thursday, but Warne, whose 12th-placed side are at home to Bury on Saturday, won’t be adding the 28-year-old to his Rotherham squad.

“There’s no interest there,” he said. “He’s had a great career. He’s a great footballer. But he isn’t the type that I think succeeds here.”

New goalkeeper Marek Rodak, brought in on a season-long loan from Fulham, trained with the club for the first time today.

He is in contention for a start against the Shakers even though the Millers kept a clean sheet in last Sunday’s 1-0 win at Portsmouth.

“He’s bigger than Polly (goalkeeper coach Mike Pollitt) and there are only three people in the world taller than Polly,” Warne said.

Warne plans to give another new boy, attacking midfielder Richie Towell, around half an hour of game-time on Saturday and may then start the Brighton loanee in Tuesday’s AESSEAL New York Stadium clash with Walsall.

Bury arrive at New York in 19th place and Warne has used footage of Rotherham supporters to motivate his side as they chase back-to-back league victories for the first time this season.

“I did a debrief with the group on Tuesday and included a video my son had found on YouTube,” he said.

“It showed the fans jumping around at the final whistle. Before that, they were screaming: ‘Kick it. Leave it. Boot it.’

“It was good for our players to see how much it means to people. As a player, you don’t see it from a fan’s point of view.”

