Rotherham United: Warne threatens to sideline red-card Mattock

Defender Joe Mattock’s moment of derby-day madness could cost him his Rotherham United shirt, angry boss Paul Warne has warned.

The left-back is banned for Saturday’s League One home clash with Oldham Athletic after receiving a second yellow card and being sent off in the dying seconds of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

Joe Mattock

Warne refused to excuse his player and says the 27-year-old will remain on the sidelines if back-up Ben Purrington comes in and impresses against the Latics.

“He will now lose his jersey to Ben. If Ben performs well, he will keep it,” the manager said.

Mattock suffered a rush of blood and chopped down Alex Gilliead by the touchline in time added on at Valley Parade.

“I was disappointed with it,” Warne added. “It was needless. He was already on a yellow. You know if you make another foul you’re in trouble, so I am not defending the player. It was a yellow card.

Ben Purrington

“I bet he regrets it. If he made a genuine attempt for the ball, then fair play. But it was a definite yellow card. I expect a little bit more.

“He is a senior pro. He should have realised he was on a yellow and stayed on his feet.”

The Millers boss contrasted Mattock’s rashness with clever play by the Bantams when they happily took a booking to halt the progress of Anthony Forde.

“There was one for them when Fordey was through aand he was about to slip Jono (Jonson Clarke-Harris) through and their player kiboshed him,” Warne said.

“You could say that’s a good yellow because it’s stopped a goalscoring opportunity. Joe was on a yellow and it was the last 30 seconds of the game.”

A Rotherham reserves side featuring several first-team fringe players won 4-0 at Doncaster Rovers this afternoon with goals from Jerry Yates, Forde, Clarke-Harris (penalty) and Mason Warren, although there was no sign of striker David Ball who has suspected tonsillitis.

Warne is making the most of a rare week with no senior midweek fixture after leading the Millers to ninth in the table after eight games.

“It’s good to have a free week. The players will regroup,” he said. “Recently, it has been about wrapping them up and looking after them. It hasn’t been easy.”

Reserves starting 11 (4-4-2): O’Donnell; Emmanuel, Onariase, Ajayi, Warren; Forde, Wiles, Newell, Bray; Yates, Clarke-Harris.