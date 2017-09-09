Rotherham United: Warne salutes character as he tells Millers they can be ‘great’

Manager Paul Warne praised the character of his Rotherham United team after a last-gasp winner at AESSEAL New York Stadium gave them their second successive victory in League One.

The Millers had led twice but were being held 2-2 by Bury in the dying seconds until new boy Richie Towell marked his home debut with a stunning strike to earn Warne’s men all three points.

“I’m feeling pretty pleased. I thought we deserved to win by a considerably bigger margin,” the manager said.

“To concede two goals the way we did - especially the second one - is hugely disappointing, but we had the character to come back and win 3-2.

“If we’re in the entertainment business, you’d feel you’d had good value for your £20.

“I can’t lie. I was pretty pleased when the ball hit the net with only a few minutes left!”

Striker Kieffer Moore took his tally for the season to six with two more goals before midfielder Towell’s intervention as Rotherham climbed to 11th in the table.

Warne sent his players home with the message to start believe in their untapped potential.

“I’ve just said the lads, when they drive home tonight they should be pleased with the result but also know they’re on the precipice of being great,” he said.

“I don’t think they realise how good they can be.”

