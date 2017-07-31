Rotherham United: Warne’s verdict on a new Millers bid for Omar Bogle

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has ruled out making a renewed attempt to sign striker Omar Bogle.

The Millers tried to land the hitman in the January transfer window before he moved from Grimsby Town to Wigan Athletic.

But, after making seven summer signings in readiness for Saturday’s League One opening day at Fleetwood Town, Warne was emphatic in his denial that the 24-year-old, who has been told he can leave the Latics, was still on his wanted list.

“Not at all,” he replied when The Star asked if he was interested in developments at the DW Stadium. “That is definitely not happening.”

Wigan want around £800,000 for Bogle whose admirers include QPR and Ipswich Town.

Since having a club-record offer for Bogle rejected, Rotherham have brought in three new frontmen in Jamie Proctor, David Ball and Kieffer Moore, while also tying Jerry Yates and Jonson Clarke-Harris to fresh deals.

Jamie Proctor

Proctor took his pre-season tally to seven goals in five games with a hat-trick against Barnsley last Saturday after responding to a midweek pep-talk from Warne.

“I had him in earlier this week because, in shooting, he wasn’t very good and had a grumpy face on,” the manager and former Millers player revealed.

“I went: ‘Why are you being so grumpy? Your life is great. You are doing shooting practice. If you miss, so what? Have another go.’

“I missed 99.9 per cent of mine, but still wanted another shot. It is nice for him that he played with a smile on his face and he got a hat-trick. That will give him a massive boost going into the season.”

David Ball

Another striker who has been among the goals is Ball and he and Proctor are likely starters at Fleetwood, where they once partnered each other up front for season.

“At times, it didn’t work with Procs and Bally in the first half (against Barnsley),” Warne said. “But I think you can see they have played together because they know where each other are going.”

The boss could have a full squad to choose from on Saturday if Alex Bray recovers from a quad problem sustained as Rotherham look to build him up in the gym.

The Millers have high hopes for the left winger, who has just turned 22 and has impressed with his pace and trickery in his summer outings.

“He’s getting battered in the gym every day before we put him on the grass for training because we’re trying to make him a bit more resilient,” Warne said.

“He was looking really good in pre-season and I think he’ll play a big part. He’s like a new signing for us.”

