Rotherham United: Warne’s concern over Millers striker Ball

Rotherham United summer signing David Ball has been laid low by illness, with manager Paul Warne fearing his striker could be suffering from tonsillitis.

The centre-forward was too sick to take his place in the Millers squad for last weekend’s Yorkshire derby at Bradford City and will be assessed this week ahead of Saturday’s home League One clash against bottom club Oldham Athletic.

“He was ill,” Warne confirmed. “I spoke to him at 7am on Saturday. He had been up with the shakes all night. He’s not in good shape.”

Ball was a major capture for Rotherham when he left Fleetwood Town but he has suffered a stop-start to his career at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 27-year-old has impressed in cup games but has been used mainly off the bench in the league by the Millers who are in ninth place after eight matches.

“It sounds like tonsillitis to me,” Warne added. “I hope it isn’t because I have had that and it is horrendous.”

The outlook is better for six-goal targetman Kieffer Moore who came through the Valley Parade showdown despite suffering from a tight groin.

Moore was a handful all afternoon, although he couldn’t prevent Rotherham slipping to a 1-0 defeat in a tight, keenly-contested game.

“I thought he played pretty well considering how he was and he took a battering,” said Warne. “I am more than hopeful that he’ll be all right for this weekend.”

The 6ft 5in striker was a major doubt for the Bradford clash after coming off in the second half of last Tuesday’s 5-1 drubbing of Walsall.

“On Friday, he trained briefly but then pulled out because he was sore after shooting,” Warne revealed. “He wasn’t 100 per cent but I had him in my office and asked him if he wanted to play and he did.

“He took some pain-killers and had loads of hot baths. He is probably quite sore now.”

Meanwhile, Bradford are closing in on identifying the alleged culprit after Rotherham frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris claimed he was the target of racist abuse in the aftermath of the derby.

Clarke-Harris says a supporter in the home kop directed monkey chants at him while he was warming down after appearing as a substitute.

The 23-year-old attacker made a complaint to the Bantams and said on his Twitter page: “To that one Bradford fan doing monkey chants at me as I was doing my runs at the end of the game, you should be disappointed in yourself.”

Bradford, who have apologised to the Millers and Clarke-Harris, are investigating the incident alongside police.

A statement said: “The club have been given a first name for the individual believed to be involved and also have CCTV footage of the incident.

“The club will work closely with Rotherham United and West Yorkshire police to continue our investigation into this incident, confirm the individual involved and take appropriate action.”

Rotherham issued their own statement, saying: “We operate a zero-tolerance policy on discrimination of any kind and will fully assist in any way with any ongoing investigation into the incident.”

Several Millers supporters said on social media that they saw the abuse take place.

