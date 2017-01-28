Rotherham United: Warne predicts Millers Monday signing spree

Rotherham United expect to tie up at several new signings on Monday, boss Paul Warne revealed after today’s 1-0 derby defeat against Barnsley.

One target has already been booked in for a medical, and the caretaker manager is confident of more arrivals on the same day.

“I’ve got one through the door, so to speak,” said the caretaker manager. “They’ve got to have their medical on Monday. I should have another probably two or three in on Monday. Then it might just be a roll of the dice and having a gamble on one more.”

Warne has until 11pm on Tuesday to complete his recruitment in the January transfer window,

“I’m really hopeful,” he added. “Over the last few weeks, I’ve had targets and everything was a waiting game. Now, suddenly, I’ve got a plethora of choices.

“Plenty of people want to come and play for this great club, which is good for me. It’s not going to be a problem getting new faces in.”

The bottom-placed Millers slipped 11 points from Championship safety after losing to a 69th-minute Adam Armstrong goal at New York Stadium.

“It was a tight game,” Warne said, “I thought the lads went toe to toe with them, but we need to score when we are on top.

“The game is decided on the smallest of margins. After 60 minutes I thought it had 0-0 written all over it. I don’t think we played our best football and I don’t think Barnsley did either. The game could have gone either way.”

The stadium was evacuated minutes after the final whistle when a suspect package, which turned out to be harmless, was found in the West Stand.

New York Stadium evacuated