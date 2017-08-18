Rotherham United: Warne on the prospect of a new Millers midfield signing

Boss Paul Warne may resist the temptation to add a midfielder to his Rotherham United squad as he targets new recruits in other positions.

Warne had intended to sign someone to compete with Lee Frecklington, Darren Potter and Will Vaulks in the middle of the park.

But a central defender and a striker are now more of a priority for the Millers manager who takes his League One side to Peterborough United tomorrow.

“I’ve got three excellent centre midfielders and I wouldn’t bring in another centre midfielder as a project (to develop),” he said.

“If I had to, I could play Ryan Williams in there. I could even play Anthony Forde and Dominic Ball in there, so, potentially, I’ve got six at a push.

“I’d be really unlucky if my main three were all injured. But if they were, that might be a gamble I’m willing to take. If there isn’t a midfielder to my knowledge who can come in and improve us, then there’s no point in me picking one up.”

Warne believes he is close to landing a young centre-half as back-up to his main defenders.

“It will be a longer project,” he said. “You just don’t know what is going to happen. Come September, I could have two centre-halves injured. If I can bring another defender in, I will.

“The one I am after would be a permanent deal. I don’t know yet if he will cost or not. There are three that I am on. All of them would be permanent. One I really, really want, the other two are good options.”

The Millers are one of the clubs interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday strike prospect George Hirst who will be allowed out on loan by the Owls once he has agreed a long-term deal at Hillsborough.

Hirst watched Rotherham play in midweek in the Checkatrade Trophy, sparking suggestions he could be playing at AESSEAL New York Stadium soon.

But Warne said: “It wasn’t an invite from me for him to come to the game. There is nothing sneaky going on. It might just be that he came to watch. If you sit three rows, or whatever, away from the Press box, you are going to get spotted.

“I don’t know about his contract. It’s nothing to do with me. He’s Sheffield Wednesday’s player and I respect that.

“If the opportunity came to sign him, I don’t believe there would be a manager around here who wouldn’t want to take him.”

