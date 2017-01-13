Rotherham United: Warne is Millers boss for rest of season

Rotherham United legend Paul Warne has called on the club’s followers to keep backing him as he was confirmed as manager for the rest of the Championship campaign.

The caretaker boss, who takes charge of his ninth match, against Norwich City, tomorrow, has been at the helm since the shock resignation of Kenny Jackett in November.

The former Millers player said: “The fans have been brilliant with me and I am really grateful for the backing I have received. Please keep it going because the lads really do need that extra support.

“I said when I agreed to take charge that I would continue in the role for however long the chairman wants me to, so I am delighted to have been trusted with first-team matters until the end of the season.”

Five players left last week’s and Warne is keen to recruit in the January transfer window.

“We are aware that we are short on numbers at the moment, and all the staff are working round the clock to get players into the club,” he said.

“We will keep working hard to make sure we get the right players for this great club.”

Warne hasn’t been able to close the gap between the bottom club and safety, but has impressed in the job and engineered an improvement in performances.

“The players have worked tremendously hard for me over the last couple of months,” he said. “I genuinely don’t think we have got what we have deserved.”

Assistant manager John Breckin and coaches Matt Hamshaw and Mike Pollitt will continue to be his backroom staff.