Rotherham United: Warne could be offered Millers hot-seat next season, says Stewart

Chairman Tony Stewart is prepared to make Paul Warne the permananent manager of Rotherham United next season if he continues to impress in his caretaker role.

The Millers are bottom of the Championship and 15 points adrift of safety, but Warne has improved performances on the field and stabilised a club left reeling by the disastrous spells of former bosses Alan Stubbs and Kenny Jackett.

Stewart told The Star: “I think if Paul can show us, like he has been doing, in the last 16 games that he is making a significant difference - and we all wish him well and hope that he does - at the end of the season he would be in with a strong chance of the job.”

Warne stepped up from fitness coach in November and has been given a guarantee he can return to his old position if he wishes.

He initially said he didn’t want to be a full-time manager and has given no recent indication of whether he has changed his mind.

Stewart added: “He definitely has the job to the end of the season. There is no plan whatsoever to appoint a permanent manager before then.”

Tony Stewart

Stewart and Warne meet daily and Rotherham’s owner said: “He’s a bright, intelligent individual who has been with Rotherham United for the last 10 years.

“Every manager I have had while he has been fitness coach have had great things to say about him, about his dedication to work, his level of ability to get the lads fit.

“He’s now having the opportunity to put into practice what he’s learned from other managers. I think he is enjoying it the more he is doing it.

“He is working hard to bring about a better team, particularly now we have some new players after the January transfer window.

“I’m hoping myself and fans see the rewards for the level of work he is putting in, game by game, to give us that belief that we developing into a better side and one that will stand us in good stead for the future.”

The Millers are at home to Blackburn Rovers and hope to have new boys Joel Ekstrand and Carlton Morris available for the first time.