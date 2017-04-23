Rotherham United: Ward unlikely to play again

Top scorer Danny Ward’s season looks to be over after the Rotherham United striker limped out of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town.

The 26-year-old captain, who failed to convert an early penalty, hurt his hamstring just before the break and didn’t appear for the second half at New York Stadium as the relegated Millers won for the first time in 18 Championship matches.

“I feel for Wardy because he’s been injury free this seasoon and has really been our leader,” manager Paul Warne said. “He’s heartbroken. That’s probably his season done.

“It was a massive blow to lose him. He was our big threat really. He was getting in behind and causing them a problem.”

The injury could mean Ward has pulled on a Rotherham shirt for the last time. He is out of contract in the summer and, although the club are exercising their option to extend his deal by 12 months, likely to be sold if the right bid comes in.

Loan midfielder Tom Adeyemi settled the contest with his seventh goal in 28 matches and Warne revealed he has spoken to owner Tony Stewart about trying to sign the loan midfielder on a permanent deal.

Paul Warne and Tom Adeyemi celebrate victory

“Goalscoring centre midfieders are gold dust,” the boss said. “I’ve had a recruitment meeting/chat with the chairman about him.

“If he stays here, brilliant. I’ll do everything I can to make him stay here. But all clubs struggle to keep their best players. We’re no different.

“I get on brilliantly with him. He’s a Norwich lad, like me, so we speak the same ‘bumpkin’ language at times. We get on very well. For him to score against Ipswich ... he will be absolutely cock-a-hoop.”

Rotherham also lost centre-half Semi Ajayi during the second half of the clash with the Tractor Boys, but they are hopeful he will be fit for next Saturday’s visit to Preston North End.

“I think Wardy’s is a hamstring pull,” Warne said. “Ajayi tightened up in the ‘hammy’. When he first came here from Cardiff, he had a bit of an issue with it. I’m hopeful we’ve taken him off before there is any real damage.

“He said he was fit to play on, but it was tightening up, so we didn’t want to take any risks. We just took him off.”

