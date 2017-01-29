Rotherham United v Barnsley player ratings

The Star’s Paul Davis assesses the performances in the derby at New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 6

Not really called into action much as the Reds missed the target with most of their chances.

DARNELL FISHER 6

Pulled hamstring could mean a spell on the sidelines. Athletic, but beaten one on one too easily.

RICHARD WOOD 7

Finished battered and bruised. Probably started battered and bruised. Usual commitment and defiance.

AIMEN BELAID 6

Another to depart early with a pulled hamstring. A couple of nervous moments, but otherwise okay.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Steady defensively, hit the post and was an attacking threat down the left.

ANTHONY FORDE 5

A real grafter, but too many wrong options or safe options. Needs to believe in himself more.

RICHARD SMALLWOOD 7

A solid shift from the midfield grafter. Made his tackles and was generally neat in possession.

WILL VAULKS 6

Same as Richie Smallwood, although there were some loose passes towards the end.

JON TAYLOR 7

His first instinct is to attack his man, which is a great trait for a winger to have. Messed up a really good chance, but got at Barnsley with his direct running.

JERRY YATES 6

One or two good touches and he gets in dangerous positions. Needed to do better with his header.

DANNY WARD 6

Not his best game this season. Was more lively in the second half. Angus MacDonald and Marc Roberts kept him relatively quiet by fair means and foul.

SUBSTITUTES

STEPHEN KELLY 6

First action for a while, as a 26th-minute sub for Aimen Belaid. Let in Adam Armstrong for a shot that touched the bar, but decent enough after that.

SCOTT ALLAN

Replaced Darnell Fisher in the 77th minute and was tidy on the ball.

ALEX BRAY

Came on for his Millers debut in the 86th minute as Anthony Forde departed. The winger ran down a couple of blind alleys but showed he had pace and the ability to beat a man.

SUBSTITUTES NOT USED

Bilboe, Blackstock, Adeyemi, Warren.

BARNSLEY (4-4-2)

ADAM DAVIES 7

Good save to keep out Danny Ward’s chip when the score was still 0-0.

GETHIN JONES 6

Unfussy. Unspectacular. But did little wrong and played his part in a clean sheet.

MARC ROBERTS 8

Premier League quality. Big, shrewd, mobile and the rock on which Barnsley’s success is built.

ANGUS MACDONALD 9

Man-of-the match performance. That’s twice he’s kept Danny Ward quiet this season, usually by fair means, sometimes by foul. Terrific.

AIDY WHITE 6

Succumbed to injury in the second half and had let nobody down beforehand.

MARLEY WATKINS 7

No sign of having put in a transfer request. Quick and a key man when the Reds hit Rotherham on the break.

JOSH SCOWEN 7

Every team should have one. Busy, nimble midfield operator who keeps Barnsley playing.

MATTY JAMES 6

One or two good touches and, positionally, the debutant was excellent. Needs more match sharpness.

RYAN KENT 7

A few wrong decisions, but the youngster is fast, has quality and played the pass of the game to set up the goal.

ADAM ARMSTRONG 7

Busy, nippy and took his goal very well. Pace gets him in behind defenders.

TOM BRADSHAW 5

Rotherham were beaten to him by Barnsley in the summer, but this was a fairly ineffective display by the Reds man.

SUBSTITUTES

CALLUM EVANS 6

On for his debut as a 60th-minute replacement when Aidy White went down injured. Steady.

RYAN WILLIAMS

Replaced Adam Armstrong in the 81st minute.

ADAM HAMMILL

An 86th-minute sub for Ryan Kent, the former Miller had time to have an effort blocked.

SUBSTITUTES NOT USED

Townsend, Moncur, Jackson, Payne.

GOAL

Armstrong 69.

REFEREE

KEITH STROUD 4

ATTENDANCE

11,050 (2,601)

