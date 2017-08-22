Rotherham United: Two in, two out, says Millers boss Warne who’d also like Moore on a permanent deal

Paul Warne plans to make two more signings before the close of the summer transfer window next week.

The Millers manager, who also expects two of his squad to leave before the August 31 11pm deadline, revealed a centre-half arrival is “imminent” and says a deal for another player could be struck over the weekend.

He is also keen to tie loan striker Kieffer Moore to a permanent deal at some stage after the 6ft 5in frontman’s blistering start to his AESSEAL New York Stadium career which has seen him hit four goals in two League One games.

“I need to add something in the backline,” said Warne whose side head to Premier League Huddersfield Town tomorrow in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

“One is imminent, hopefully by the weekend. I should get one other over the course of the weekend. I’ll probably lose two before the window shuts. I’m pretty happy with that.”

The boss refused to divulge the position played by the second target he is seeking to land.

Rotherham have taken Moore from parent club Ipswich until at least January and Warne said: “ I think certain players suit certain clubs at certain times and Kieffer is a typical Rotherham attacker.

“I think the fans really appreciate what he does and how hard he works for someone so big. He looks after himself amazingly well so he is right up my street on that score.

“He is someone I would like to have longer at the club going forward.”

The exploits of the centre-forward - one of eight Millers new recruits this summer - will have alerted other clubs to his talents, a fact acknowledged by Warne.

But the boss added: “I’d like to think he wants to be here and we could put something together that would attract him.

“If Ipswich are not looking to sell until January then it doesn’t matter what I offer because while he is scoring and in the shop window they will be in no rush.

“If I could put a bid in that would attract him in a few weeks’ time, then I would. I know we are the only ones who could buy him before January because of the rules.

“If the player wants to stay and everything was right, I would like to keep him. I don’t have to do it this window, so that is not an immediate rush.”

Meanwhile, Warne has rejected interest from another club in one of his fringe men.

“I had someone phone up yesterday for one of my players who isn’t in the team but is still part of what we want to do here,” he said. “I rejected that.

“It wasn’t a formal bid. More an ‘Is he available because I’d really like to have him?’ kind of thing. I said: ‘Why?’ He said: ‘This, this and this’ and I said: ‘Yeah, that’s exactly why I’m keeping him.’”

The Millers, aware that they have an important league clash at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, are likely to field at shadow side at Huddersfield.

