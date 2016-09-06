Rotherham United: Tony Stewart and Alan Stubbs held derby-defeat debrief

Chairman Tony Stewart has revealed how he and manager Alan Stubbs met and moved forward after Rotherham United’s derby-day collapse against Barnsley.

The Millers succumbed 4-0 as they were hit by a second-half blitz at Oakwell in their last match before the international break and Stewart left his seat after the third goal went in.

Alan Stubbs

He and Stubbs got together two days later to assess what had happened during a defeat which left the club in the Championship drop zone after five matches.

“I don’t like losing. I’m a bad loser. I’m shocking,” Stewart said. “It’s a weakness and hopefully it’s a strength.

“On the Monday, we had a meeting. You have to get everything out - the passion, everything - and say what you mean and mean what you say. When you’ve done all that, you then get on with the job and everyone is friends and pally. That’s how I run my business.

The ASD Lighting tycoon added: “What I would say is that if you do nothing everything will be the same.

“You don’t want a knee-jerk reaction but you want to say: ‘Look, that’s happened. We don’t want it to happen again.’

“Losing, you commiserate but you don’t do it with a sulk. You do it with strong negotiations, making sure you don’t repeat the mistakes that have gone before.

“I always want to look at the depths of losing and I sometimes exaggerate that depth and go below it. I also exaggerate the highs when we win because I think winning and getting three points needs to be celebrated.”

Rotherham return to action on Saturday at home to Bristol City and earlier this week signed striker Dexter Blackstock after his departure from Nottingham Forest.

Stewart, who says Rotherham are looking to bring in a second centre-forward, is fully behind the managerial team he appointed in the summer.

“I like Alan and I like his No 2, John Doolan, and Taff (first-team coach Andy Holden) was in the Premier League for a long time with David Moyes at Everton. There’s quality there and intelligence,” he said.

The Millers hope to have captain Lee Frecklington available on Saturday after a calf injury, and Stewart says the absence of experienced players like the skipper contributed to their downfall against the Reds.

“We played a lot of young lads,” he said. “We had to do it because of a lot of injuries etcetera.

“We’ll learn from that.”

