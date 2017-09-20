Rotherham United: The player boss Warne rates as the Millers’ best footballer

Midfield man Darren Potter needs only to check his phone to realise the impact he has made since his summer switch to Rotherham United.

Boss Paul Warne describes the midfield man as the best footballer in his squad, and he hasn’t been slow to make sure the 32-year-old - a key figure in the Millers’ rise to ninth in League One - gets the message.

“He’s had many a text of me getting the coveted P Warne Man of the Match award,” the manager, whose side are at home to bottom club Oldham Athletic on Saturday, revealed.

Liverpudlian Potter joined Rotherham after six seasons with MK Dons and has been playing as a holding midfielder in the 4-1-4-1 formation which brought three wins in a row before last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Bradford City.

“His role in this team is essential,” Warne added. “He’s got that old head. He knows when to give away a foul. He knows when to get into the lads and gee them up.

“This system suits him. A lot of teams in this league play with a ‘10’ and he can help the centre-halves with that. He controls the tempo of our play.

“Also, a little bit like (former Millers midfielder) Richie Smallwood did, he allows Lee Frecklington and, at the moment, Richie Towell to bomb on.

“He’s an anchor, and he’s the best footballer at the club.”

The Millers moved for Potter on the advice of assistant boss Richie Potter who had worked with the former Sheffield Wednesday player at stadiummk.

“His ability aside, his personality is what Richie really spoke to me about,” Warne said.

“Richie said: ‘I really like him. All he wants to do is win football matches.’

“He’s no trouble. He comes in, trains hard, goes home. He just wants to win. That’s what it’s all about for him. I really like him. He’s done really well for us.”

Rotherham are monitoring Kieffer Moore this week after he played through the pain barrier in the Yorkshire derby with the Bantams.

The six-goal striker has a tight groin but Warne is optimistic he will be fit to face Oldham at AESSEAL New York Stadium.