Rotherham United: Summer of change has Millers ready for new season

It was over tea and scones with the Mayor when Paul Warne truly appreciated what he’d achieved with his Rotherham United squad-building.

The Millers were at the Town Hall last week to meet the town’s most senior dignitary, Councillor Eve Keenan.

Jamie Proctor

Usually, it’s not the kind of event professional footballers relish. But Rotherham boss Warne, after bringing in seven new faces ahead of the League One campaign which kicks off on Saturday, looks to have assembled a special group.

“When we took them to the Mayor ... normally when you sit there and the mayor is talking to the players for an hour, it can be a bit ‘cringey’,” he said.

“That sounds a little bit rude and I don’t mean it to. But you’re a little bit worried that someone might start yawning or something disrespectful like that. “But that wasn’t the case. The lads had tea and scones after the meeting and they all cleared their own plates and cups away, which is unheard of.

“I’m just really pleased with the group of human beings I have got. I’m proud of that.”

David Ball

Pre-season could hardly have gone any better for the Millers - eight wins in nine matches, a good performance in the only defeat, 2-1 against Championship Sheffield United, and a 4-0 drubbing of Barnsley last Saturday as they rounded off their preparations ahead of the visit to Fleetwood Town this weekend when the action begins for real.

All of the new boys - right-back Josh Emmanuel, centre-half Michael Ihiekwe, midfielders Darren Potter and Ryan Williams and strikers Jamie Proctor, David Ball and Kieffer Moore - have come in and made a mark.

“Procs and Bally have really impressed,” Warne said. “They’ve just come in every day and smiled and worked really hard. I know it’s pre-season, which is a romantic time of the year when hopes are high, but it feels like they’ve all been here for ages.

“Bally, I brought him in for that little bit of guile, but his workrate has been unbelievable for a No 10.”

Semi Ajayi

Ball has six goals, Proctor seven. Both are being pushed hard by three-goal Moore for a starting spot.

It’s a far cry to this time last year under Alan Stubbs when the Rotherham went into a season that would end in Championship relegation with a clutch of poor signings and only one fit senior frontman in Danny Ward.

Warne, for all of devotion to fitness, has a bit of a sweet tooth. He’ll have savoured his scone, just as he enjoys his peanut M&M’s at the pictures (he smuggles them in because he’s not paying cinema prices) and relished the lemon drizzle cake which became a daily afternoon reward for shattered staff and players during a brutal training camp in Austria.

That bonding exercise gave him his first indication that he might be on to a good thing with his class of 2017/18.

Kieffer Moore

The players began their days with 7.30am hill-running sessions, but were given a morning off following a Tuesday-night victory over Floridsdorfer AC as Warne knew that they would have trouble sleeping after the match.

The staff still went out as usual and incorporated an additional slope. Word got out and the next morning every player, unprompted, made it to the top of the extra hill.

“The Austria trip really helped,” Warne reflected. “The lads we have brought in are really good people. They won’t all start the first game, but they’ll all be in and around the team.

“Kieffer has done really well. He’s embodied what I want in a centre-forward - that you’ve got to be mobile and a goal threat. He’s been both of them and I think he’ll improve.

“I think Michael and Semi (Ajayi) look a formidable partnership at centre-half. Josh is full of enthusiasm and I think he’ll improve. He’s done really well.

“Williams has settled in really well. He really likes what we’re trying to do. Potter is a type of player we haven’t really had here for a while. He can pass forward and he’s a good, relaxing influence in there.”

Five minutes into the Fleetwood game, pre-season results will count for nothing. But there is an undeniable air of optimism in Millers circles. Warne has said the right things, delivered on recruitment and brought fans disaffected by events last term back on board.

He’s heavy on the workload but loves a lighter moment or two and the players respond to his positive, quirky ways. Under him and his backroom team, No 2 Richie Barker, coach Matt Hamshaw and goalkeeping guru Mike Pollitt, the revamped training HQ at Roundwood is a good place to be.

Top 10 is his publicly-declared aim. However, many supporters are fancying the confectionery-loving boss for a nibble at the play-offs.

Most of the limelight has been on the new boys yet the departures have been almost as significant as the arrivals.

Central defender Kirk Broadfoot had been a good servant to the club but, with age and back operations dimming his spark, it was the right time to say goodbye.

Right-back Darnell Fisher’s questionable attitude and refusal to embrace Warne’s team ethic spelled the end for him.

Striker Dexter Blackstock, high on wages, low on commitment, unbalancing the squad, was everything the boss didn’t want in a player. He was paid a significant sum to leave, although nowhere as much as some people have speculated. The club did well there.

Maybe the best piece of business of all was tying Ajayi to a full deal towards the end of last season. If the 23-year-old, boasting speed, size and strength in equal measure, continues to develop at his present rate, he could be one of the stand-out players in the third tier.

“£10 million,” joked Warne when pondering the defender’s value.

In pre-season, the Millers have gone forward quickly and there appears to be goals in the the team, while the boss has acquired the pace and power he made a priority when he was drawing up his summer transfer targets.

“I need my defenders to be quick,” he said. “I don’t think many teams will turn us because we have got pace. That can only come if you have got fit, athletic players who want to do it.

“I want whoever has got the ball to bomb on and the other full-back to stay. Mattock (left-back Joe) is probably the best crosser we have got at the club and Josh just plays with a smile on his face.

“The more he can take the wingers that way the less they will want to run him the other way. I want my team to be attacking and play attacking football and that comes from the full-backs.”

Warne was fairly set on his starting 11 for Fleetwood before the Barnsley clash. Ironically, he became less sure when some of the substitutes impressed as the Reds were brushed aside in the second half at AESSEAL New York Stadium, with Proctor bagging a hat-trick and Moore wrapping up the rout.

Richard O’Donnell will start in goal against Fleetwood and a back four of Emmanuel, Ajayi, Ihiekwe and Mattock looks strong at this level. Proctor and Ball are likely to partner each other up front, even though Moore couldn’t have pressed his claims any harder.

In midfield, from right to left, Jon Taylor, Lee Frecklington, Potter and Anthony Forde began the Barnsley derby. Central midfielder Will Vaulks and right winger Williams will be unlucky if they miss out, although Williams would offer brilliant impact off the bench.

Warne has created a close-knit, motivated group of players. His close-knit, motivated group.

As a caretaker manager last year, unsure if he wanted the job full-time, he could do no more than firefight after inheriting problems not of his making.

Now, increasingly at ease in the hot-seat, he will stand or fall by his own efforts, which is all he’s ever craved.

Well, that and a slice of lemon cake.