Rotherham United: Six things about new Millers striker Dexter Blackstock

Centre-forward Dexter Blackstock today signed a three-year deal with Rotherham United. But what’s his 2013 connection to one of his new Millers striker partners? That and a few other facts are revealed here ...

Blackstock rose to prominence at Queens Park Rangers with 30 goals in 109 league appearances, earning himself a £1.5 million move to Nottingham Forest in 2009.

The six-footer bagged 43 goals in 170 league games for Forest. He came off the bench during Forest’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham in August 2015 last season and was a thorn in the Millers’ side in the 0-0 draw at New York Stadium in April this year.

He was born in Oxford but is an Antigua and Barbuda international. After playing for England Under-21s earlier in his career, he made his Antigua and Barbuda debut in 2012 and scored later that year against the USA in a World Cup 2014 qualifier 2-1 defeat. He has made six international appearances, scoring twice

He made his professional bow with Southampton and went in goal for the final 10 minutes of a 2006 FA Cup fifth-round tie against Newcastle when Saints goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski was injured and all three substitutes had been used. He didn’t concede but Southampton were already behind and lost 1-0.

In the opening game of his loan spell with Leeds United in 2013 he scored with his first touch after coming on a sub in the West Yorkshire debut against Huddersfield Town. His goal made the score 2-2, but Huddersfield ran out 3-2 winners. The scorer of the opening Terriers goal that day was a certain Danny Ward, now a teammate of Blackstock at New York.

Blackstock, aged 30, follows a well-trodden path from the City Ground to New York, with Matt Derbyshire, Greg Halford, Danny Wilson, Chris Burke and Kelvin Wilson making the same journey in recent seasons.