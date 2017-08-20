Rotherham United: Shame on Semi ... player ratings from the Millers’ match at Peterborough United

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at the ABAX Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 5

Won’t be happy with the way Jack Marriott’s shot went by him for the opening goal.

JOSH EMMANUEL 5

Young and still prone to making rash decisions. Not the attacking threat he can be.

SEMI AJAYI 5

Did some good things, but the mistake for Peterborough’s second goal overrides everything.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7

Another decent game at the heart of the defence, although he and Semi Ajayi never snuffed out Jack Marriott.

JOE MATTOCK 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes got the better of him once or twice, but not often.

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

Clever, mobile attacker who will also track back. Deserves his place in the side. Good crossing and passing.

DARREN POTTER 8

So comfortable on the ball. His experience shows. Rarely wastes the ball. Can pass short and long.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 7

Took the game to Posh when Rotherham were 1-0 down and put in a great cross for the equaliser.

JOE NEWELL 7

Had the beating of his man on his return to his former club.

KIEFFER MOORE 8

Four goals in two games. Big man. Big threat. Would love to see him at Rotherham on a permanent deal.

JAMIE PROCTOR 5

Nowhere near as good as last week when he set up four goals. Didn’t keep the ball well enough.

Substitutes:

DAVID BALL

On for Jamie Proctor in the 71st minute. Busy but the ball didn’t drop for him in the area.

JON TAYLOR

Came on against his old club as a replacement for Ryan Williams after 75 minutes.

ANTHONY FORDE

Replaced Josh Emmanuel with nine minutes to go.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Vaulks, Purrington, Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough (3-4-1-2): Bond 6; Taylor 7, Baldwin 7, Tafazolli 7; Da Silva Lopes 6 (Hughes 81), Doughty 5, Grant 6, Edwards 5; Maddison 7 (Forrester 81); Morias 6 (Kanu 71), Marriott 9. Subs not used: O’Malley, Shephard, Lloyd, Borg.

Goals: Marriott 47, 75 (Peterborough); Moore 55 (Rotherham).

Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland) 5.

Attendance: 6,344 (1,068).

