Rotherham United: Shame on Semi ... player ratings from the Millers’ match at Peterborough United

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at the ABAX Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)
RICHARD O’DONNELL 5
Won’t be happy with the way Jack Marriott’s shot went by him for the opening goal.
JOSH EMMANUEL 5
Young and still prone to making rash decisions. Not the attacking threat he can be.
SEMI AJAYI 5
Did some good things, but the mistake for Peterborough’s second goal overrides everything.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7
Another decent game at the heart of the defence, although he and Semi Ajayi never snuffed out Jack Marriott.
JOE MATTOCK 6
Leo Da Silva Lopes got the better of him once or twice, but not often.
RYAN WILLIAMS 7
Clever, mobile attacker who will also track back. Deserves his place in the side. Good crossing and passing.
DARREN POTTER 8
So comfortable on the ball. His experience shows. Rarely wastes the ball. Can pass short and long.
LEE FRECKLINGTON 7
Took the game to Posh when Rotherham were 1-0 down and put in a great cross for the equaliser.
JOE NEWELL 7
Had the beating of his man on his return to his former club.
KIEFFER MOORE 8
Four goals in two games. Big man. Big threat. Would love to see him at Rotherham on a permanent deal.
JAMIE PROCTOR 5
Nowhere near as good as last week when he set up four goals. Didn’t keep the ball well enough.
Substitutes:
DAVID BALL
On for Jamie Proctor in the 71st minute. Busy but the ball didn’t drop for him in the area.
JON TAYLOR
Came on against his old club as a replacement for Ryan Williams after 75 minutes.
ANTHONY FORDE
Replaced Josh Emmanuel with nine minutes to go.
Subs not used: Bilboe, Vaulks, Purrington, Clarke-Harris.
Peterborough (3-4-1-2): Bond 6; Taylor 7, Baldwin 7, Tafazolli 7; Da Silva Lopes 6 (Hughes 81), Doughty 5, Grant 6, Edwards 5; Maddison 7 (Forrester 81); Morias 6 (Kanu 71), Marriott 9. Subs not used: O’Malley, Shephard, Lloyd, Borg.
Goals: Marriott 47, 75 (Peterborough); Moore 55 (Rotherham).
Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland) 5.
Attendance: 6,344 (1,068).
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.