Rotherham United: Ryan Williams in Millers frame as Darren Potter undergoes medical

Ryan Williams could be on the brink of a move to Rotherham United as the Millers look to make two midfield signings this week.

Darren Potter, who has left MK Dons, underwent a medical today and is expected to be confirmed as a Rotherham player tomorrow.

And The Star understands Australian-born Williams is the second midfielder on the club’s radar.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Oakwell and Rotherham made their move when the Reds decided not to take up their option to extend his contract by 12 months.

He was considered a key purchase when then-Barnsley boss Lee Johnson took him from Fulham for an undisclosed fee in July 2015 following a successful loan spell.

But the former Portsmouth and Oxford United player was hit by injury problems for much of his time with Barnsley, particularly in his first year in South Yorkshire.

Darren Potter

He made 17 Championship appearances last season, one of which was as a late subsitute at New York Stadium in January when the Reds won the South Yorkshire derby 1-0.

The Millers will be in League One next season following their relegation from the second tier and manager Paul Warne has spoken of his desire to bring in a goalscoring midfielder.

A skilful player with attacking intent, Williams scored eight times in 42 appearances during a season on loan with Oxford in League Two in 2013/14.

Striker David Ball, who is out of contract at Fleetwood Town, is likely to be another arrival within the next week as Warne looks to add three frontmen to his squad.

“We are making no end of phone calls, and talking to players,” Warne said. “We are really trying to get them to buy into what I believe.”

The boss says his players will be put through three sessions a day as they gear up for the 2017/18 campaign.

He is looking to assemble one of the fittest sides in the third tier and has warned potential new boys what to expect.

“I am being honest with them,” he said. “I believe that this club is a great club. I believe that, with everything going on behind the scenes, it is a lot stronger than it was this time last year.

“I am looking forward to a clean slate, really having a go and being judged for what I’ve done this year.”

