Rotherham United: Recruitment could be over, says Millers manager Alan Stubbs

Boss Alan Stubbs is ready to scrap the idea of more Rotherham United signings and trust in the squad he already has at his disposal.

The Millers, who entertain Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday, had been hoping to add a second striker to the squad following the Monday arrival of centre-forward Dexter Blackstock on a three-year.

But the manager admitted the prospect of another recruit was now less likely after two potential deals failed to materialise this week.

“We are happy with what we have got now,” said the 44-year-old who has brought in 13 players since his June arrival.

Now that the summer transfer deadline has passed, clubs can sign only free agents until the window opens again in January.

“We obviously tried to bring in another one, possibly two,” Stubbs said. “Through no fault of our own, it didn’t happen and now, rather than looking back, we are looking forward.

“We have the group of players we have got and we will look to do what we need to do between now and January 1 and then take stock of what we need to do then.

“At least we know what we are working with. Now it is about getting the team to gel even more and getting a settled team on the pitch week in, week out.”

Blackstock is a proven operator at Championship level, but Rotherham are likely to resist the temptation to throw him straight in against the Robins who arrive at New York Stadium in sixth place with three wins and two defeats.

The 30-year-old former Nottingham Forest frontman needs to work on his fitness after not featuring for the City Ground outfit this season.

“It is probably too soon,” Stubbs said. “We are delighted he’s in the door, but we have to make sure he’s playing his part and to throw him in this early would be wrong of us. He needs to be in a position where, if we throw him in, he doesn’t break down because we threw him in too early.”

The Millers have lost all three of their away league matches but are unbeaten in their two second-tier games on home turf.

Stubbs is looking forward to a month where three of 22nd-placed Rotherham’s five fixtures are at New York.

Saturday’s clash is followed on Wednesday by another home encounter, against Nottingham Forest.

“We go into a month where we have got a few more home games,” he said. “When we are at home, we are definitely more competitive.

“I want that to be the case away from home, but you look at home and we have won one game and drawn one.

“We want to carry that form on into our next two home games.”

Skipper Lee Frecklington is expected to be available to face City after recovering from the calf injury he suffered in the opening-day draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Left midfielder Joe Newell, back aftter ankle surgery, is definitely in contention after playing for 90 minutes in the midweek friendly against Notts County, and central Tom Adeyemi and utility man Greg Halford could also boost Stubbs’ options.

Adeyemi returned to training today after a thigh problem and Halford has overcome a bout of tonsillitis.