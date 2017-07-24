Rotherham United: Proctor back in battle of the Millers new boys

In-form striker Jamie Proctor is set to be handed the chance to fight off the challenge of Kieffer Moore in the battle of the Rotherham United new boys.

Proctor, who has scored four goals in four games since joining the Millers this summer, missed Friday’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United with a slight hamstring problem and targetman Moore grabbed his opportunity by turning in an impressive display.

But hot-shot Proctor should be back in the side for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly at Chesterfield as the two men bid for a starting role on League One August 5 opening day at Fleetwood Town.

“Procs got tight so he got pulled out of training. It was just precautionary,” said boss Paul Warne.

“He hasn’t pulled anything. He could have played against the Blades, and he wanted to play, but it would have been ridiculous to risk him. He will be available for Tuesday.”

Proctor, a £75,000 signing from Bolton Wanderers, is favourite to make the team against Fleetwood, alongside another new recruit, five-goal David Ball, although Moore has done his own prospects no harm after arriving at AESSEAL New York Stadium on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town earlier this month.

With Warne planning to send a team of youngsters to North Ferriby on Wednesday, senior Millers players have only two more opportunites to press their claims before league action begins - at Chesterfield and at home to Barnsley this Saturday.

Midfielder Ryan Williams, signed in June after being released by Barnsley, was another absentee last Friday, with what Warne described as “a little nick on his ankle”, and is also poised to return tomorrow.

“There’s a little bit of discomfort but the physio thinks he will be fit,” the manager said.

Meanwhile, Warne has praised the approach of another member of his strikeforce, Jonson Clarke-Harris, since the players returned for training nearly four weeks ago.

The Rotherham boss had threatened to send out Clarke-Harris on loan if he didn’t apply himself and the 23-year-old, despite scoring only one goal, has responded to the warning.

“He has had a pretty good pre-season,” Warne said. “The other strikers have scored more but strikers dip in and out of goals. He has been competitive.

“He has been buying in to what we are doing. His attitude has been brilliant so I am not knocking anything he is doing.

“Whenever he gets his chance, he will try his best to score goals for us.”

