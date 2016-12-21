Rotherham United: Price swells Warne’s Millers fan club

Goalkeeper Lewis Price has added his name to the growing list of players calling for caretaker manager Paul Warne to remain in the Rotherham United hot-seat.

Fitness coach Warne has made his mark since taking over in the Millers’ hour of need late last month when Kenny Jackett shocked the club by resigning after just five matches.

And Price has seen enough in the interim boss’s four matches at the helm to believe he deserves an extended spell in the role with the Championship’s bottom-placed side.

“I think most of the lads would be happy to see Warney stay in charge,” said Price who has featured in all four games as Lee Camp recovers from a knee knock.

“He gets us going, gets us ready for the next game, lets us play with more freedom and less pressure. You can see with our performances since he took over what a difference he has made.”

Captain Lee Frecklington, central defenders Richard Wood and Aymen Belaid and midfieder Tom Adeyemi have already led the chorus of praise for Warne and said they hope the 43-year-old carries on.

Lewis Price

Rotherham are 12 points adrift of safety, but Warne has lifted spirits and restored unity at the club. His side have won one of his four games - only their second victory of the campaign - and lost the other three by a single goal.

Price added: “We have to stay positive and positive is what Warney is. He’s always positive, always smiling, and in the positition we’re in that’s what we need. He’s brilliant at it.

“The games have been so close. We, as lads, feel that we are doing better.”

The Millers, who are next in action on Boxing Day at home to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic, were unlucky to lose 1-0 last time out, in the derby at Sheffield Wednesday when the promotion-chasing Owls scored a disputed penalty in time added on.

Wood was sent off after Lucas Joao tumbled in the box and Rotherham have launched an appeal to the FA against the red card issued by referee Tim Robinson.

Price said: “The way we played and they played, I thought we deserved a point at least. From where I stood, it didn’t look like a penalty. We’re feeling a little hard done by. I just saw him fall over.

“I actually thought the referee had given us a free-kick for diving. Then he’s given a penalty and a sending-off. Unbelievable, that.”

“For all the pressure and possession Wednesday had, I felt pretty comfortable. They didn’t really hurt us. We came so close to a point. I don’t think many teams will go away from Hillsborough with a point. Wednesday are a good team and will probably be challenging.”

Meanwhile, experiended defender Kirk Broadfoot is finally in line for a return to the first-team fold.

The centre-half, a key figure at the back in his first two seasons with the Millers, has been out of action since undergoing back surgery in August.

But the 32-year-old came through his second reserve outing in yesterday’s 2-2 Central League Cup draw with Newcastle United and could be in the senior squad on Boxing Day.

Click here for more Millers news