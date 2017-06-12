Rotherham United: Potter first up for Millers but maybe next week for Ball

Midfield man Darren Potter is expected to be the first new face through the door this week as Rotherham United step up their summer recruitment.

The Star understands the 32-year-old is likely to be unveiled in the next two days as long as he successfully completes his medical.

David Ball

The Millers are also hoping to land the signature of a second midfielder, who is thought to be a player who appeared in the Championship last season.

However, a deal for Fleetwood Town striker David Ball now appears more likely to be finalised after the weekend.

Rotherham have been tracking Potter, who has left MK Dons after six years, for several weeks. He is well known to assistant boss Richie Barker from their time together at Stadium MK when Barker was No 2 to Karl Robinson.

Ball should be the first of three strikers to arrive at New York Stadium as manager Paul Warne prepares for life in League One following the Millers’ relegation from the second tier.

No fee is involved as the attacker’s Fleetwood contract is due to expire. The former Manchester City youngster had been offered a new deal by the Trawlermen but is ready for a fresh challenge, having been with them since 2012.

The Millers, facing competition from other League One clubs for the 27-year-old’s services, showed their determination to land him by wasting no time in making him a serious offer.

Rotherham have already signed ex-Tranmere Rovers centre-half Michael Ihiekwe on a two-year deal and given new contracts to central defender Richard Wood, left-back Joe Mattock and strikers Jerry Yates and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Warne, who took over as permanent manager in April after a spell in caretaker charge, wants to complete most of his recruitment by the time his squad return for pre-season training on June 29.

Click here for more Millers news