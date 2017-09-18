Rotherham United: Police probe Clarke-Harris racist abuse at Bradford derby

Rotherham United have pledged to assist a police probe after Millers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris claimed he suffered racist abuse at the end of Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Bradford City.

Clarke-Harris says a Bantams supporter directed monkey chants at him while he was warming down after Rotherham’s 1-0 Valley Parade defeat.

The 23-year-old attacker made a complaint to the Bantams and said on his Twitter page: “To that one Bradford fan doing monkey chants at me as I was doing my runs at the end of the game, you should be disappointed in yourself.”

The police are working with Bradford in a bid to identify the culprit and the Millers issued a statement saying they will help in any way they can.

Rotherham’s statement said: “Rotherham United have been made aware of an allegation of racial abuse towards one of our players from a home area of the ground after the game against Bradford City at the weekend.

“Like ourselves, our friends at Bradford City do not tolerate any form of discrimination. We have been informed that the allegation has been passed on to the police and is now under investigation.

“Rotherham United operate a zero-tolerance policy on discrimination of any kind and will fully assist in any way with any ongoing investigation into the incident.”

Bradford have been studying CCTV footage and are urging anyone who witnessed the incident in the home kop to come forward.

Several Millers supporters on social media said they saw the attack take place.

