Rotherham United: Player ratings v Bury as the Millers win again

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the 3-2 victory at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

MAREK RODAK 6

Had little to do on his debut. Looked generally assured.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 6

Doing okay until a tight hamstring ended his afternoon after 40 minutes. Touch and go for Tuesday’s Walsall match.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7

Another accomplished performance, although Bury substitute Michael Smith gave him a tough time in the air.

RICHARD WOOD 7

No-nonsense commitment. You always know what you’re going to get from him.

BEN PURRINGTON 6

Better without the ball than with it. Rarely beaten one on one but needs more confidence in possession.

DARREN POTTER 8

What a signing. Brings composure and intelligence to the midfield and is a strong physical presence. Class.

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

A potent attacking threat. Quick, lively, good feet, sees a pass and has the ability to go past people.

WILL VAULKS 8

Impressive at Portsmouth last week and very good again here, in midfield and then at right-back. Great ball for the opening goal.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 6

A bit more spark from the skipper after a couple of quiet games.

JON TAYLOR 6

Missed a sitter, set up the second goal. Frustrates at times but you wouldn’t want to play against him.

KIEFFER MOORE 9

Six games, six goals, 6ft 5in tall. Two more against Bury. League One defences can’t handle him so far.

Substitutes

RICHIE TOWELL 7

What a late strike to win the match! Very promising home debut after coming on for Shaun Cummings.

ANTHONY FORDE

Replaced Ryan Williams on 75 minutes.

DAVID BALL

85th-minute replacement for Lee Frecklington and had a hand in the winner.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Mattock, Yates, Newell.

BURY (4-4-2): Murphy 7; Williams (Dobre 55, 7) 6, Cameron 6, Whitmore 6, Leigh 8; Edwards 6, Ince 6, Laurent 6, Bunn 6; Beckford 6, Lowe 5 (Smith 60, 7). Subs not used: Fason, Maguire, Reilly, Aldred, Cooney.

Goals: Moore 20, 54, Towell 89 (Rotherham); Beckford 34, Cameron 66 (Bury).

Referee: Chris Sarginson (Staffordshire) 5.

Attendance: 7,848 (574).

