Rotherham United: Player ratings v Bury as the Millers win again

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the 3-2 victory at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)
MAREK RODAK 6
Had little to do on his debut. Looked generally assured.
SHAUN CUMMINGS 6
Doing okay until a tight hamstring ended his afternoon after 40 minutes. Touch and go for Tuesday’s Walsall match.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7
Another accomplished performance, although Bury substitute Michael Smith gave him a tough time in the air.
RICHARD WOOD 7
No-nonsense commitment. You always know what you’re going to get from him.
BEN PURRINGTON 6
Better without the ball than with it. Rarely beaten one on one but needs more confidence in possession.
DARREN POTTER 8
What a signing. Brings composure and intelligence to the midfield and is a strong physical presence. Class.
RYAN WILLIAMS 7
A potent attacking threat. Quick, lively, good feet, sees a pass and has the ability to go past people.
WILL VAULKS 8
Impressive at Portsmouth last week and very good again here, in midfield and then at right-back. Great ball for the opening goal.
LEE FRECKLINGTON 6
A bit more spark from the skipper after a couple of quiet games.
JON TAYLOR 6
Missed a sitter, set up the second goal. Frustrates at times but you wouldn’t want to play against him.
KIEFFER MOORE 9
Six games, six goals, 6ft 5in tall. Two more against Bury. League One defences can’t handle him so far.
Substitutes
RICHIE TOWELL 7
What a late strike to win the match! Very promising home debut after coming on for Shaun Cummings.
ANTHONY FORDE
Replaced Ryan Williams on 75 minutes.
DAVID BALL
85th-minute replacement for Lee Frecklington and had a hand in the winner.
Subs not used: O’Donnell, Mattock, Yates, Newell.
BURY (4-4-2): Murphy 7; Williams (Dobre 55, 7) 6, Cameron 6, Whitmore 6, Leigh 8; Edwards 6, Ince 6, Laurent 6, Bunn 6; Beckford 6, Lowe 5 (Smith 60, 7). Subs not used: Fason, Maguire, Reilly, Aldred, Cooney.
Goals: Moore 20, 54, Towell 89 (Rotherham); Beckford 34, Cameron 66 (Bury).
Referee: Chris Sarginson (Staffordshire) 5.
Attendance: 7,848 (574).
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.