Rotherham United: Player ratings from the win over Norwich City.

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at New York Stadium.

Rotherham (4-1-4-1)

LEWIS PRICE 6

There were a couple of times he might have come to claim a ball and didn’t, but was there to deny Steven Naismith at the end.

DARNELL FISHER 7

Decent, steady showing. Norwich didn’t threaten too much down the Millers’ right flank.

KIRK BROADFOOT 7

Looking sharper on his third successive start after injury and his battling qualities are never in doubt.

RICHARD WOOD 7

Cameron Jerome was a handful when he came on but, like Broadfoot, Wood stuck to his task.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Wes Hoolahan caused trouble on the right for Norwich, but Mattock wasn’t found wanting and delivered a superb cross for Tom Adeyemi’s winner.

RICHIE SMALLWOOD 9

Immense in a defensive midfield role. Spotted danger, stopped danger. Won the ball, looked after the ball.

ANTHONY FORDE 7

A really hard worker and was more of a threat on the ball than he has been in recent games.

WILL VAULKS 8

A big performance from a 100-per-cent competitor. Can play a bit when he is given time. Great ball to set up the first goal.

TOM ADEYEMI 8

Right at the top of his game. A physical presence with excellent running power. Gets beyond the ball. Good header to win the match.

JOE NEWELL 6

Ironic that Rotherham’s best performer of late should be the one to shine least on a great Millers day.

JERRY YATES 9

Scored and his tireless running was too much at times for Norwich’s vaunted centre-half duo. Lost his grandad the day before the game. Our thoughts are with you, Jerry.

Substitutes

JON TAYLOR 7

Lively when he replaced Joe Newell in the 69th minute and almost made it 3-1 with a header.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Kelly, Wilson, Bailey, Belaid, Dawson.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Ruddy 7; Pinto 6, Martin 6, Klose 6, Whittaker 6; Tettey 5 (Lafferty 80), Howson 5 (Jerome 24, 8); Jacob Murphy 5 (Pritchard 69, 6), Naismith 6, Hoolahan 8; Oliveira 4. Subs not used: McGovern, Bassong, Bennett, Josh Murphy.

Attendance: 10,000 (1,609).

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Co Durham) 6.

Goals: Yates 7, Adeyemi 55 (Rotherham); Jerome 50 (Norwich).

Paul Davis’s match feature: Pride and tears as brilliant Rotherham run on emotion