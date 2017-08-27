Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers v Charlton Athletic clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assessess the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)
RICHARD O’DONNELL 6
One decent save to keep out a Ryan Holmes curler just before the break.
JOSH EMMANUEL 5
Made a bright start to his Rotherham United career but his inexperience is being exposed.
SEMI AJAYI 5
His mistake led to Charlton’s opener and he missed with two headers at the other end. Talented but flaky.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6
A footballing centre-half. The pick of a Millers defence which is lacking an organiser and a leader.
JOE MATTOCK 6
Crossing not to its usual standard. One of many Millers not at their best.
RYAN WILLIAMS 4
Never in the match and complained he had no energy. Boss Paul Warne was right to replace him at half-time.
DARREN POTTER 5
His poorest showing since arriving at New York Stadium in the summer. Couldn’t get the Millers going.
LEE FRECKLINGTON 5
Another who struggled to impose himself as Rotherham were beaten in midfield.
JOE NEWELL 4
After a couple of early crosses, he did nothing to affect the game.
KIEFFER MOORE 6
The big man worked hard and set up Jamie Proctor early on. Poor decision not to play in his strike partner after the interval.
JAMIE PROCTOR 6
Guilty of a bad miss but was having some success against two strong centre-halves before disaster struck.
Substitutes:
JON TAYLOR 7
Rotherham’s most dangerous player after coming on at half-time for Ryan Williams. Full of energy and attacked Charlton.
WILL VAULKS 5
On for Josh Emmanuel after 56 minutes. Hit the ball long too often.
JONSON ClARKE-HARRIS 5
Replaced Jamie Proctor with 20 minutes remaining. No real impact.
Subs not used: Bilboe, Forde, Purrington, Cummings.
Charlton (4-2-3-1): Amos 8; Solly 7, Bauer 9, Pearce 8, Dasilva 7; Kashi 6, Forster-Caskey 6; Fosu 6 (Ahearne-Grant 85), Clarke (Novak 85) 6, Holmes 9 (Konsa 89); Magennis 7. Subs not used: Phillips, Sarr, Crofts, Jackson.
Goals: Bauer 16, Magennis 66 (Charlton).
Referee: Trevor Kettle (Leicestershire) 4.
Attendance: 7,976 (520).
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.