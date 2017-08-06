Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ opening-day loss at Fleetwood

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at Highbury Stadium.

Rotherham (4-4-2)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 5

Excellent first-half saves to deny Jordy Hiwula and Kyle Dempsey, but could have done better with both goals.

JOSH EMMANUEL 5

A nervy performance from the teenager. Some dodgy decision-making and lacked his usual direct threat in attack

SEMI AJAYI 6

Not the assured display we are growing to expect fom the big centre-half. Okay but not commanding.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6

Relatively solid, although he won’t like the way Conor McAlney got in front of him for the first goal.

JOE MATTOCK 6

Had a goalbound header from a corner cleared early on. Let Bobby Grant get in his cross for the opener too easily.

JON TAYLOR 6

As ever, full of running. But, as often, the final ball wasn’t good enough.

WILL VAULKS 5

Combative but needs to cut out the needless fouls. Didn’t dictate play and was exposed when Fleetwood broke.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 5

Has had better games. The Millers were second best in midfield.

ANTHONY FORDE 5

Not enough threat. Played on the left and seemed unsure about going on the outside or cutting back.

DAVID BALL 5

A good signing having a rotten day at his old club.

JAMIE PROCTOR 5

The more he tried, the less things came off. Found himself out wide too often.

Substitutes

KIEFFER MOORE 6

Had an impact when he replaced Ball in the 67th minute.

JOE NEWELL

On for Anthony Forde on 70 minutes but couldn’t affect the game.

RYAN WILLIAMS

No chance to make his mark after replacing Jon Taylor with seven minutes left.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Purrington, Potter, Yates.

Fleetwood (3-4-3): Cairns 6; Bolger 7, Pond 7, Eastham 7; Coyle 6, Dempsey 8, Glendon 5 (O’Neill 67, 6), Bell 8; Grant 5, Hiwula (Hunter 86) 7, McAleny 8 (Cole 71). Subs not used: Neal, Burn, Rodgers, Schwabl.

Goals: McAlney 16, 66 (Fleetwood).

Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury) 6.

Attendance: 3,623 (970).

