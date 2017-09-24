Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 5-1 win over Oldham Athletic

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

MAREK RODAK 6

Hasn’t had a great deal to do in any of his four games so far. Looks assured when he’s called on.

WILL VAULKS 5

One or two good passes. Gave the ball away too cheaply sometimes.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6

Scored his first goal for the club, but had his problems with Craig Davies in the first half.

RICHARD WOOD 5

Craig Davies gave him a difficult time, particularly before the break. Picked up after the interval.

BEN PURRINGTON 6

Had a terrific first-half shot which led to the first goal. Grew more confident in possession.

DARREN POTTER 8

Class. If in doubt, give him the ball. Always seems to have a bit of time. Vaulks could learn from him.

RYAN WILLIAMS 8

One of the Millers’ big attacking threats. Fast, tricky and often gets his delivery right.

RICHIE TOWELL 6

Flashes of good stuff. Very neat in possession. Rotherham need to get him on the ball around the penalty area.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 5

The skipper didn’t really fire and had a quiet game.

JON TAYLOR 7

The usual. Lots of danger, too much wastefulness. Accept the bad because he scares the opposition.

KIEFFER MOORE 8

Two more goals and came good just when the Millers needed him. Not bad to say he’s playing with a tight groin.

Substitutes

JOE NEWELL 8

Game-changing impact when he came on for Jon Taylor in the 62nd minute. Terrific quality on the ball.

ANTHONY FORDE

A goal for the winger who took Richie Towell’s place with nine minutes to go.

JERRY YATES

Emphatic finish for his goal after replacing Moore on 84 minutes.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Ajayi, Purrington, Yates.

OLDHAM (3-5-2): Ruddy 6; Edmundson 6, Clarke 6, Gerrard 5; McLaughlin 5 (Dummigan 33, 5), Byrne 7, Gardner 6 (Omrani 62, 5), Bryan 6, Nepomuceno 5; Obadeyi 5 (Menig 62, 5), Davies 7. Subs not used: Placide, Banks, Hunt, Fane.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire) 5.

Attendance: 8,250 (825).

