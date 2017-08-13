Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 5-0 win over Southend

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 7

Pulled off two good 51st-minute saves to keep Southend goalless.

JOSH EMMANUEL 8

Impressive display from the teenager who has pace and power. Learning to go down the line rather than play the ball inside.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Does so many things really well, but needs to cut out the odd needless mistake here and there.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 8

Looking better with every game. A fast, ball-playing centre-half quick into the tackle and alert to danger.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Not one of the day’s eye-catching performers, but solid in every aspect of his play.

RYAN WILLIAMS 8

Has football intelligence and the quick feet to give his vision an end product. Good passing and sharp running.

DARREN POTTER 7

Already a key man for the Millers. Takes care of the ball and is the instigator of many attacks.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 7

Typical energy and impact as Rotherham bossed the midfield.

JOE NEWELL 8

His silky running with the ball makes him so dangerous on his day. This was his day. Great goal.

KIEFFER MOORE 9

Wonderful link-up play, around 11 feet tall and three goals. A huge presence in every kind of way.

JAMIE PROCTOR 9

Ditto Moore, only with a few less inches and goals. A steal at £75,000 if he keeps creating like this.

Substitutes:

WILL VAULKS 7

Replaced Lee Frecklington on 65 minutes and did well.

DAVID BALL

Looked lively when he came on for Kieffer Moore after 71 minutes.

ANTHONY FORDE

On for Ryan Williams in the 77th minute.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Purrington, Taylor, Yates.

SOUTHEND (4-4-2): Oxley 5; Demetriou 5, White 5, Ferdinand 3 (McLaughlin 66, 5), Hendrie 5; McGlashan 4 (Kiernan 27, 5), Leonard 5, Timlin 5, Kightly 4; Cox 5 (Robinson 59, 5), Fortune 5. Subs not used: Smith, Kyprianou, Yearwood, Ba.

Goals: Moore 15, 16, 45+1, Newell 23, Williams 59 (Rotherham).

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire): 7.

Attendance: 8,004 (592).

