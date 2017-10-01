Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 1-0 win over Northampton Town

Have your say

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, gives his verdict on the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

MAREK RODAK 7

Two crucial saves to keep the Millers in front. His punching isn’t to everyone’s liking but he usually makes good contact.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 7

A steady, reliable operator on his reurn from hamstring trouble, although one weak header gave George Smith an early sight of goal.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6

Could have had a hat-trick. Hasn’t been at his best recently. Too many misplaced passes, and has a tendency sometimes to over-play.

RICHARD WOOD 7

Gave as good as he got against Millers old boy Alex Revell. A big figure late on when the visitors were pushing.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Stepped up after a poor midweek display at Blackburn and did his job.

DARREN POTTER 8

If he plays well, the Millers play well. Lovely control and use of the ball. A physical presence in defence too.

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

Too tricky and fast for the Northampton left-back, but marred a good display by being too greedy at times.

RICHIE TOWELL 8

Clever brain and clever feet. Sees what’s ‘on’ very quickly.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 6

As hard-working as always and made some important interceptions.

JOE NEWELL 6

Beautiful passes to set up Michael Ihiekwe and Will Vaulks, but not a lot else came off for him.

KIEFFER MOORE 8

Another goal and gave the Cobblers’ central defenders more trouble than they could handle.

Substitutes

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

Should have scored but lashed a shot into the side-netting. The keeper got a touch but it was going wide. On in the 81st minute for Moore.

WILL VAULKS

The miss of the match after replacing Richie Towell in the 90th minute.

SEMI AJAYI

Came on in time added on for Lee Frecklington.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Emmanuel, Forde, Yates.

NORTHAMPTON (4-4-1-1): Ingram 7; Moloney 6, Taylor 6, Pierre 6, Buchanan 6; Powell 6(Richards 84), Poole 6, Grimes 5, Smith 7 (Waters 59, 6); Bowditch 6; Revell 6. Subs not used: Cornell, Kasim, Barnett, Foley, Hanley..

Referee: Trevor Kettle (Leicestershire) 5.

Attendance: 8,073 (566).

