Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Bradford City clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the Yorkshire derby at Valley Parade.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

MAREK RODAK 6

Sharp save to deny Dominic Poleon in the 43rd minute.

WILL VAULKS 5

Loose in possession and didn’t hit the heights of his midweek Walsall display.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6

Another player not at his best. Has done well this season, but Rotherham are allowing too many free headers in their own box.

RICHARD WOOD 5

Dodgy in the first half, missing a header which allowed Tony McMahon to cross for the goal. Better after the break.

JOE MATTOCK 5

Had done okay until, for reasons only he knows, he earned a second yellow card for a needless foul and now misses the Oldham Athletic game.

DARREN POTTER 7

Keeps the ball well and stays calm when others around him don’t.

RYAN WILLIAMS 6

Great pass set up the Jon Taylor chance. Not a sustained danger but had the beating of the Bradford defence on occasion.

RICHIE TOWELL 6

Flashes of his talent. Looks good around the opposition box.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 5

Hat-trick hero in midweek, but much quieter here and struggled to get into the game.

JON TAYLOR 6

Should have scored when he timed his run perfectly to take Ryan Williams’ pass. Never stopped working.

KIEFFER MOORE 7

Did well to say he was carrying an injury. The Bradford centre-halves played well but never got to grips with him one on one.

Substitutes:

JOE NEWELL 6

On for Ryan Williams after 62 minutes and was prepared to run at the Bantams defence.

ANTHONY FORDE

Replaced Jon Taylor with 18 minutes to go.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

Came on in the 80th minute for Richie Towell.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Ajayi, Purrington, Yates.

BRADFORD (4-4-2): Doyle 8; McMahon 8, Knight-Percival 8, Kilgallon 8, Chicksen 8; Gilliead 7, Reeves 6, Vincelot 8, Law 6 (Thompson 82); Wyke 5, Poleon 6 (Patrick 62, 6). Subs not used: Raeder, Taylor, McCartan, Hendrie, Jones.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire) 7.

Attendance: 20,881 (1,641).

