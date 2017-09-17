Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Bradford City clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances in the Yorkshire derby at Valley Parade.
ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)
MAREK RODAK 6
Sharp save to deny Dominic Poleon in the 43rd minute.
WILL VAULKS 5
Loose in possession and didn’t hit the heights of his midweek Walsall display.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 6
Another player not at his best. Has done well this season, but Rotherham are allowing too many free headers in their own box.
RICHARD WOOD 5
Dodgy in the first half, missing a header which allowed Tony McMahon to cross for the goal. Better after the break.
JOE MATTOCK 5
Had done okay until, for reasons only he knows, he earned a second yellow card for a needless foul and now misses the Oldham Athletic game.
DARREN POTTER 7
Keeps the ball well and stays calm when others around him don’t.
RYAN WILLIAMS 6
Great pass set up the Jon Taylor chance. Not a sustained danger but had the beating of the Bradford defence on occasion.
RICHIE TOWELL 6
Flashes of his talent. Looks good around the opposition box.
LEE FRECKLINGTON 5
Hat-trick hero in midweek, but much quieter here and struggled to get into the game.
JON TAYLOR 6
Should have scored when he timed his run perfectly to take Ryan Williams’ pass. Never stopped working.
KIEFFER MOORE 7
Did well to say he was carrying an injury. The Bradford centre-halves played well but never got to grips with him one on one.
Substitutes:
JOE NEWELL 6
On for Ryan Williams after 62 minutes and was prepared to run at the Bantams defence.
ANTHONY FORDE
Replaced Jon Taylor with 18 minutes to go.
JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
Came on in the 80th minute for Richie Towell.
Subs not used: O’Donnell, Ajayi, Purrington, Yates.
BRADFORD (4-4-2): Doyle 8; McMahon 8, Knight-Percival 8, Kilgallon 8, Chicksen 8; Gilliead 7, Reeves 6, Vincelot 8, Law 6 (Thompson 82); Wyke 5, Poleon 6 (Patrick 62, 6). Subs not used: Raeder, Taylor, McCartan, Hendrie, Jones.
Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire) 7.
Attendance: 20,881 (1,641).
