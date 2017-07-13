Rotherham United: Patience pays off as Emmanuel is Millers signing No 7

Boss Paul Warne ended his two-month pursuit of Josh Emmanuel today when the young right-back became his seventh signing of the summer.

The 19-year-old has agreed a season-long deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium and is expected to join his new side in Austria where they are on an eight-day training camp.

Emmanuel, who is a highly-rated prospect at Portman Road, played at New York for the Tractor Boys on April 22 and impressed Warne so much that the Millers boss made enquiries to Town boss Mick McCarthy soon after.

“He’s someone I spoke to Mick about at the end of last season,” Warne told The Star. “I really like him.

“He’s the type that I want. He’s powerful and athletic. He’s at the right age. I’ve spoken to the player numerous times. He wants to come.”

The defender joins Ipswich teammate Kieffer Moore in South Yorkshire after the 6ft 5in striker sealed a similar loan switch on Monday.

Emmanuel’s move was delayed slightly while Ipswich pondered whether to hang on to one of their best young players, but McCarthy was always adamant that the teenager needed to leave to play more matches.

“I don’t want Josh here as a substitute, coming on and playing a bit part,” he said. “He needs to go and play to improve, as does Kieffer.”

“Neither of them will start in front of Jordan Spence (full-back) or whoever is playing up front. It’s really important for them to get football.

“We’ve got a break clause in January. Hopefully they are ripping it up by then and we want them back. The only way they are going to get better is by playing. I’ll only bring them back if I’m going to play them.”

Moore made 17 appearances for Town last season.