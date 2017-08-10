Rotherham United: Onariase waits on Warne’s decision over Millers deal

Trialist defender Manny Onariase will learn his Rotherham United fate by this weekend.

The young Brentford centre-half has been training all week with the League One Millers, who at home to Southend United on Saturday, and manager Paul Warne has to decided whether to make him his ninth summer signing.

“He’s done all right. He’s a good kid. He wants to improve. He’s pretty athletic,” Warne said.

“I’ve watched him today, we’ll watch him tomorrow and then we’ll make a decision on that. I don’t want to give the decision to the media before I give it to the lad. He’s had a really good week.”

Brentford rate the 20-year-old highly enough to have given him a two-year deal and are keen for him to go out on loan to gain experience.

“He was happy to come in and prove his worth,” Warne added. “When Richie (assistant boss Richie Barker) picked him up and took him from the train station to the hotel, he knew all about me and Richie being players here together years ago.

“He’d researched the club, which is amazing. If it’s a tough decision, you have more chance of taking on someone with a general interest in the club than the other way round.

“He’s trained really well. It’s just whether I can give him some time on the pitch. We’ll discuss that with him and his agent and my coaches tomorrow.”

Warne, who again ruled out making a renewed bid for Stevenage striker Matt Gooden in the summer transfer window, has a welcome selection headache up front for the Southend clash, with Kieffer Moore pressing his claims in the midweek Carabao Cup 2-1 win over Lincoln City for a starting role.

Warne paired Jamie Proctor and David Ball together for last Saturday’s league opener at Fleetwood Town, but withdrew Ball during the 2-0 defeat and then saw Moore impress against the Imps when Ball was on the bench.

“I have loads of options in the front six,” the manager said. “Bally was probably our best player in pre-season and if the team wins without Bally it shows how strong the team is.

“No-one has the divine right to a shirt. That’s not how I work. I’ll pick a team. If it has Bally in it, brilliant. If it’s without Ball, fine, I have no issue with that.”

The Millers had an offer for Godden rejected several weeks ago and aren’t prepared to meet Stevenage’s asking price.

“I won’t be back in for him,” Warne confirmed. “I really like Matty and I texted him last week to wish him all the best for the season.

“Maybe one day our paths will cross but it won’t be in this transfer window. Their valuation is different to mine. It was more than I was prepared to pay.”

Warne is in the market for a central midfielder but said: “I’m not in any urgent rush.”

New right-back Shaun Cummings, who this week signed a one-deal, is unlikely to be in the squad for Saturday’s encounter as he builds up his sharpness and is set to make his debut in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy trie against Manchester City Under-23s.

