Rotherham United: No lack of Millers effort, says Joe Mattock

Defender Joe Mattock says he and his teammates are giving their all to help boss Alan Stubbs reverse the away form which has left Rotherham United a point above the Championship drop zone.

The Millers have lost all four of their fixtures on the road this season, leading the manager to say some players needed to take a good look at themselves after the latest setback, last Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Mattock accepts there is much to work on, but says the effort of the team isn’t in question.

“I think everyone is giving everything, definitely,” he told The Star. “No-one goes into a game and doesn’t want to give 100 per cent.

“I’ve never come across anyone who doesn’t want to give 100 per cent. We’re always going to give 100 per cent.”

Mattock says the Millers have to regroup after 3-0 losses at Aston Villa and Brighton were followed by a 4-0 collapse at Barnsley and then events at Ewood Park against an outfit who had started the match winless and in bottom spot

“I think we’ve got to go into training, have a look at videos and do some work on team shape and getting a bit of togetherness in the team,” the left-back said.

“I think we’re getting caught out of position all around the pitch. Opposing players are receiving balls in dangerous places and you can see what they’re doing - they’re putting it in the top corner, like they (Craig Conway) did at Blackburn.

“We’ve got to work together and try to keep that back four tight and the midfield four tight as well.”

Rotherham, 21st in the table, are unbeaten at home in the league. However, the results on their travels mean their goal difference of -11 after eight games is the worst in the division.

The Blackburn blow came three days after their best performance of the season, when they were reduced to 10 men against Nottingham Forest at New York Stadium and still fought back from a 2-1 down to draw 2-2.

“We definitely missed the chance to build on the momentum of that match,” Mattock conceded.

“The manager said before the Blackburn game ‘you need to go into the game just like you did on Wednesday’.

“The way we played and the way we moved the ball about on Wednesday was terrific; it was top-class. We’ve just got to work on that. When you come away from home you have to have a game-plan but not be so frightened going into the game and still be on the front foot and believe you’re going to get the three points.”

Rotherham led 1-0 at Rovers and have also thrown away home leads of 2-0 against Wolves and Bristol City and 1-0 versus Forest. All three of those New York games ended in draws.

“After going 1-0 up, we’ve got to learn to be a bit more relentless and try to keep hold of that lead,” Mattock said.

“There’s no doubt we have the ability to see out a match. We’ve just got to be more relentless.”

