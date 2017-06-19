Rotherham United: New frontman target for Millers as Ward has Cardiff City medical

Rotherham United are chasing a new targetman as hot-shot Danny Ward stands on the brink of sealing his £1-million-plus move to Cardiff City.

The Star understands the Millers striker is undergoing a medical at the South Wales club this week and could be unveiled as a Bluebirds player before the weekend.

League One Rotherham are believed to now be on the trail of a big forward with plenty of experience in the third tier.

They are also after another frontman who has done well in non-league.

Championship Cardiff, managed by former Millers boss Neil Warnock, have won the race for Ward after fighting off competition from at least one other second-tier side who were offering similar money.

The departure of the 26-year-old, who scored 12 goals last season in Rotherham’s Championship relegation campaign, should be offset by the arrival this week of striker David Ball from Fleetwood Town.

Ball, 27, is out of contract with the Trawlermen and the Millers have lined up a deal.

Before then, they expect to welcome ex-Barnsley midfielder Ryan Williams, 23, to New York Stadium.

It is thought the attacking midfield man has been undergoing a medical today.

Chairman Tony Stewart said the Millers turned down more than £2m for Ward in the January transfer window when the club were still hoping to succeed in their battle against the drop.

Ward was out of contract this summer but Rotherham activated their option to extend his deal by 12 months so they could still demand a substantial fee for him.

The figure this time is believed to be lower than the January mark but still well in excess of £1m, although former club Huddersfield are entitled to around half of it because of a sell-on clause.

Midfielder Richie Smallwood, who rejected the Millers’ offer of a new contract, is set to join League One Blackburn Rovers.

