Rotherham United: New boy Alex Bray hopes for instant Millers chance

New signing Alex Bray is hoping Rotherham United supporters will be given their first glimpse of him in tomorrow’s South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley.

The young left winger has joined the Millers on loan from Premier League Swansea City until the end of the season and is eyeing his first action in the New York Stadium Championship showdown.

“Hopefully it will be a sold-out stadium. That’s what every footballer dreams of really,” he said. “I’m hoping to be involved and excite the fans.

“The gaffer (Paul Warne), his assistants and all the boys have welcomed me really nicely and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bray, aged 21, has yet to start a senior match for the Swans but has featured in their under-23 side in the Football League Trophy this season.

His career was halted by injury on his loan debut for Plymouth Argyle in 2014 when he ruptured his cruciate knee ligaments.

“I was out for about a year and a half,” he said. “I’ve been back fit for about a year and played for Swansea’s U-23 team and done really well there.

“I’ve got the opportunity to come here on loan and I’m buzzing.”

Bray is the second arrival of the January transfer window, following the signing of goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell last week, and the Millers have three “serious” bids in for other targets.