Rotherham United: More to go and maybe more in, says Millers boss Warne

Paul Warne believes up to three more players could leave Rotherham United before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Millers manager, preparing for the start of the League One campaign on August 5, has already engineered the departures of centre-half Kirk Broadfoot and striker Dexter Blackstock and expects others to follow them through the exit door.

Darnell Fisher

He also raised the prospect of making two further signings before the close of the window at the end of August.

“I will probably have two more out, maybe three, and I might get one or two in,” he said after watching his team beat League Two Chesterfield 3-1 in a friendly at the Proact Stadium on Tuesday night. “I have got until the end of August to get ‘ins’.

“But I am in no rush to get one or two in. I have to make sure they improve the team. We have 15 games in the first two months or something. It is absolute carnage.

“Everyone is going to play a part, but I presume another couple will probably go with my blessing.”

Semi Ajayi in action at Chesterfield

Seven new boys have arrived in pre-season so far.

Players whose time at AESSEAL New York Stadium could be coming to an end include right-back Darnell Fisher and centre-half Aimen Belaid.

Warne has brought in Ipswich Town youngster Josh Emmanuel on loan to be first-choice right-back while Belaid, who has attracted interest from clubs in England and abroad, is behind Semi Ajayi, Michael Ihiekwe and Richard Wood in the central-defence pecking order.

The boss said of Belaid: “Luton quite fancied him. I don’t know if it went as far as them talking to him. I’m mates with the Luton manager and I didn’t talk to him.”

The Spireites v the Millers

Rotherham destroyed the Spireites in a 20-minute first-half blitz and took a 2-0 half-time lead before the Millers players annoyed Warne by dropping their standards after the interval.

Targetman Kieffer Moore turned in an excellent display in place of Jamie Proctor, who was protecting a tight hamstring, but Proctor, a £75,000 summer buy from Bolton Wanderers, is still likely to get the nod on opening day.

“Semi was excellent again. I will be losing him for £10 million the way things are going these days,” Warne said. “I thought Michael Ihiekwe did well apart from their goal and you can see why I brought Josh in.

“There were plenty of positives around the team and I have Proctor to come back and he is a big part of how I want to play. Generally I am happy, but I thought we made too many unforced errors.

“Chesterfield gave Sheffield United a right game (2-1 Blades win at the Proact on July 18). I am pleased to win and pleased to perform the way we did I just thought we dropped our level a little bit.”

Click here for more Millers news