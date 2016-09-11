Rotherham United: Millers v Bristol City player ratings

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the players’ performances in the 2-2 home draw against Bristol City.

Rotherham (4-4-1-1)

Lee Camp 8

The goalkeeper is showing last season’s Player-of-the-Year form. Plenty to do and some quality saves.

Darnell Fisher 6

One terrific block in the first half to save a certain goal. Wasted the ball now and then but had a steady game.

Dael Fry 6

An encouraging debut from the teenager. A big physical unit who is mobile and looks to pass the ball.

Kelvin Wilson 6

Nothing great, nothing bad. His experience will help to bring on Fry alongside him.

Stephen Kelly 5

A tough ask to keep playing on his ‘wrong’ side. Not his best game but he never stopped trying.

Jon Taylor 7

His pace was stretching Bristol City and asking questions of them until he departed injured at half-time.

Greg Halford 7

Another big unit, and he made his presence felt in midfield. The Millers were more solid with him in there.

Dominic Ball 6

Started really well in midfield but faded in the second half. Defends, is good on the ball and sees a pass.

Joe Newell 6

First start after injury. Some loose touches but some telling moments of trickery. Good to see him back.

Izzy Brown 8

Revelled in the ‘No 10’ role. Has real quality on the ball. Scored his first goal and was a danger throughout.

Danny Ward 7

Another tireless shift and another player who caused problems. Blotted his copybook with a bad miss.

Subs used

Anthony Forde 5

On for the second half in place of Taylor but did little to affect proceedings

Will Vaulks 5

Replaced Newell after 69 minutes and needlessly gave away the foul that led to Bristol’s first goal.

Scott Allan

An 81st-minute substitute for Brown, he didn’t have the opportunity to make his attacking talent count.

Subs not used: Laurence Bilboe, Joe Mattock, Jake Forster-Caskey, Jerry Yates.

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): O’Donnell 6, Little 6 (Paterson 62, 8), Flint 6, Magnusson 6, Golbourne 6 (Ekstrand 62, 7); O’Neil 8, Reid 7; Freeman 6 (O’Dowda 62, 7), Tomlin 7, Bryan 8; Abraham 8. Subs not used: Fielding, Moore, Pack, Wilbraham.

Referee: Andy Madley (West Yorkshire) 7.

Attendance: 8,559 (708).

Boos as Millers are held