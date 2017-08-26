Rotherham United: Millers striker Proctor in hospital

Rotherham United striker Jamie Proctor is in hospital this evening, with the Millers fearing he has suffered a serious knee injury in their 2-0 home defeat against Charlton Athletic.

Proctor went down in the build-up to the Addicks’s second goal at AESSEAL New York Stadium and was stretchered off in obvious discomfort.

Paul Warne

“I knew it was something serious because he was writhing in pain,” said manager Paul Warne before heading to the hospital himself to see his stricken forward.

“He has done something to his knee. He was in a lot of pain. I would expect him to be out for some time.”

Many people thought referee Trevor Kettle should have blown for a foul for Chris Solly’s 66th-minute challenge on Proctor, but Warne was more concerned that the official didn’t stop play and allow his player to receive treatment faster.

I just thought maybe the ref ... if you see the player in that amount of pain, you have to get the medical team on quick,” the boss said.

The Addicks scored the crucial second goal through Josh Magennis as play in the League One encounter was allowed to continue.

Rotherham turned in their poorest display of the season and their unbeaten home record deservedly came to an end.

“It is always disappointing when you lose, especially at home,” Warne said. “I thought we ran out of ideas at the end, which is surprising. I thought we went back to front too long.

“Prior to their first goal (Patrick Bauer header, 16 minutes), it was competitive. Goals change games. We had a few chances to score and they take their chances. I am disappointed with how we played. We are better that and we need to address the issues.”

Click here for more Millers news