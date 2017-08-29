Rotherham United: Millers prepare to seal defender deal as they wait on Proctor verdict

Rotherham United are close to announcing summer signing No 9 as they look to add more new faces to their squad before the close of the transfer window.

With Thursday’s 11pm deadline fast approaching, the Millers have a deal for a young centre-half near completion, and there are likely to be more arrivals at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Manager Paul Warne is checking out potential striker recruits after Jamie Proctor was stretchered off last Saturday and is also looking to strengthen his squad in one other position.

The club are waiting for scans to show the extent of the knee injury suffered by centre-forward Proctor in the second half of the League One clash with Charlton Athletic when he fell awkwardly after a challenge by Chris Solly.

The swelling around his joint has to reduce before medics can make an accurate assessment.

There are fears the £75,000 buy from Bolton Wanderers has suffered ligament damage that will keep him on the sidelines for a lengthy spell, so Warne may act fast to bring in another centre-forward.

Paul Warne

Departures from New York are also possible.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell believes Rotherham are in a false position after four matches of their third-tier campaign.

They are 19th in the table following a win and three defeats. All three losses have come against teams - Fleetwood Town, Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic - in the top five.

“We have had a tough start in terms of the teams we have played, because they are all going to be up and around there,” O’Donnell said.

“But the performances we have put in should have brought more points than they have. We have played four and lost three in the league and that is not where we wanted to be.”

For the first time this season, the Millers have no midweek match and O’Donnell believes they can use that to their advantage as they prepare for Sunday’s trip to Portsmouth.

“We will have a full week of training ahead of Sunday,” he said. “That will be good for us getting full sessions in.

“We have not been brilliant away (defeats at Fleetwood and Peterborough), so it is a great chance to put that right.”

Rotherham under-performed in their 2-0 loss to the Addicks but had otherwise delivered enouraging displays since their opening-day 2-0 reverse at Fleetwood.

“It is important that we do not get too disheartened with the Charlton game,” O’Donnell added. “Performances generally have been good.”

Click here for more Millers news