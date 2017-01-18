Rotherham United: Millers poised for new arrival

Rotherham United are aiming to have a new signing in place before Saturday’s trip to Championship leaders Newcastle United.

The Millers have yet to begin their recruitment in the January transfer window but have been in talks with several clubs and one deal is believed to be close to being completed.

Bristol City goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell and Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga are targets, along with Grimsby Town stirker Omar Bogle.

O’Donnell is highly rated but has dropped down the pecking order at Ashton Gate and is believed to be open to a permanent move.

The 28-year-old is from Sheffield and had a loan spell with Rotherham in 2008 when he was understudy to Andy Warrington.

He worked with new Millers goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt when the pair were together at Wigan Athletic.

Toumani Diagouraga

Any deal for Diagouraga would be until the end of the season only as he has 18 months remaining on a lucrative contract at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Paul Warne, caretaker manager of the division’s bottom club, has spoken of his desire to keep Rotherham competitive for the rest of the campaign.

The Millers have closed the gap to safety to nine points and have won three of club legend Warne’s eight league matches in charge, a record which equates to survival form over a full season.

“I can feel the love and support of everybody,” said the former player. “The lads are doing all right. I don’t want the season just to peter out.

“No-one wants to see the team win more than I do. We are doing everything we can.”

Rotherham beat Norwich City at New York Stadium last Saturday and now face an even tougher test at Rafa Bentiz’s pace-setters.

Warne hopes to have top scorer Danny Ward available after a back problem, while the Magpies could be without the second tier’s leading marksman, Dwight Gayle, who has a hamstring injury.

Ward, 26, has hit 10 goals this season and is wanted by a host of Championship clubs, with QPR, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers all expressing interest.

