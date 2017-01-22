Rotherham United: Millers players ratings from the Newcastle United match

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at St James’ Park.
ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)
RICHARD O’DONNELL 5
Could maybe have done better with goals two and four. Not the best debut, but he will prove to be a good signing.
DARNELL FISHER 6
Let nobody down. Most of Newcastle’s danger was on the other flank.
RICHARD WOOD 6
Battled as hard as ever. Some good defending in the first half.
AIMEN BELAID 6
Lucky to not concede a first-half penalty for handball. A couple of shaky moments, but generally okay.
JOE MATTOCK 6
Okay in possession but found himself out of position once or twice. Matt Ritchie and Deandre Yedlin are tough opponents.
RICHIE SMALLWOOD 5
Nothing like the influence he was in the win over Norwich City last week.
ANTHONY FORDE 6
There’s a player in there. It needs more confidence to bring him out.
TOM ADEYEMI 5
Started quite well, but another who didn’t hit the heights of a week earlier.
WILL VAULKS 7
Jonjo Shelvey will be sick of him. Vaulks stuck to an ugly, difficult man-marking task well.
JON TAYLOR 6
Started when Joe Newell pulled out in the warm-up with a groin complaint. Lively at times and gave the ball away too cheaply at others.
JERRY YATES 6
Quick feet to make an opening in the penalty incident, but Darlow’s save was in the ‘wonder’ class.
SUBSTITUTES
DANNY WARD 6
The top scorer replaced Jerry Yates after 61 minutes and almost scored with a cross-goal shot.
SCOTT ALLAN 7
Contributed to the fourth goal by giving the ball away after replacing Taylor (75), but then looked really dangerous. A slide-rule pass put Anthony Forde in on goal.
STEPHEN KELLY
On for Forde after 87 minutes.
Subs not used: Bilboe, Warren, Wilson.
Newcastle (4-4-1-1): Darlow 7; Yedlin (Sterry 80) 9, Lascelles 7, Clark 7, Dummett 6; Ritchie 8, Hayden 8, Shelvey 6, Gouffran 6 (Ameobi 64, 5); Perez 6; Murphy 6 (Lazaar 75) Subs not used: Sels, Haidara, Hanley, Barlaser.
Goals: Murphy 45+2, Ritchie 49, 77, Perez 59 (Newcastle).
Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire) 6.
Attendance: 52,208 (3,229).