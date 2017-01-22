Rotherham United: Millers players ratings from the Newcastle United match

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at St James’ Park.

ROTHERHAM (4-1-4-1)

RICHARD O’DONNELL 5

Could maybe have done better with goals two and four. Not the best debut, but he will prove to be a good signing.

DARNELL FISHER 6

Let nobody down. Most of Newcastle’s danger was on the other flank.

RICHARD WOOD 6

Battled as hard as ever. Some good defending in the first half.

AIMEN BELAID 6

Lucky to not concede a first-half penalty for handball. A couple of shaky moments, but generally okay.

JOE MATTOCK 6

Okay in possession but found himself out of position once or twice. Matt Ritchie and Deandre Yedlin are tough opponents.

RICHIE SMALLWOOD 5

Nothing like the influence he was in the win over Norwich City last week.

ANTHONY FORDE 6

There’s a player in there. It needs more confidence to bring him out.

TOM ADEYEMI 5

Started quite well, but another who didn’t hit the heights of a week earlier.

WILL VAULKS 7

Jonjo Shelvey will be sick of him. Vaulks stuck to an ugly, difficult man-marking task well.

JON TAYLOR 6

Started when Joe Newell pulled out in the warm-up with a groin complaint. Lively at times and gave the ball away too cheaply at others.

JERRY YATES 6

Quick feet to make an opening in the penalty incident, but Darlow’s save was in the ‘wonder’ class.

SUBSTITUTES

DANNY WARD 6

The top scorer replaced Jerry Yates after 61 minutes and almost scored with a cross-goal shot.

SCOTT ALLAN 7

Contributed to the fourth goal by giving the ball away after replacing Taylor (75), but then looked really dangerous. A slide-rule pass put Anthony Forde in on goal.

STEPHEN KELLY

On for Forde after 87 minutes.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Warren, Wilson.

Newcastle (4-4-1-1): Darlow 7; Yedlin (Sterry 80) 9, Lascelles 7, Clark 7, Dummett 6; Ritchie 8, Hayden 8, Shelvey 6, Gouffran 6 (Ameobi 64, 5); Perez 6; Murphy 6 (Lazaar 75) Subs not used: Sels, Haidara, Hanley, Barlaser.

Goals: Murphy 45+2, Ritchie 49, 77, Perez 59 (Newcastle).

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire) 6.

Attendance: 52,208 (3,229).

