Rotherham United: Millers new boy Emmanuel wants top spot!

Loan youngster Josh Emmanuel has set his sights on winning the League One title with Rotherham United.

The 19-year-old has joined the Millers for their 2017/18 campaign from Championship Ipswich Town and believes his new club can go all the way in manager Paul Warne’s first full season in charge.

“We want to win the league. That’s our main focus,” he said. “We aim to win every game we can, stay focused on our targets, and I’m sure we’ll get there.

“The lads are brilliant. We’re all together and we’re all looking forward to the season.”

Emmanuel arrived at AESSEAL New York Stadium last month and is in line to start at Fleetwood Town on opening day this Saturday after impressing with his pace, power and readiness to attack.

One of seven summer signings, the teenager caught the eye in last Saturday derby drubbing of Championship Barnsley as the Millers racked up their eighth victory in nine pre-season outings.

“That win is huge,” he said. “If we’re beating Barnsley 4-0 then it’s looking positive for the season, so we’re all buzzing. But we know it’s just the start.

He described his main strengths as “athleticism and being positive”, adding: “The gaffer is encouraging me to go forward as much as possible, but I need to work on my defensive side so hopefully I’ll be an all-round solid full-back.

“Warney is a great guy. The gaffer is always encouraging us to be the best we can be. That’s all we can control. He’s really a supportive person.”

Emmanuel conceded a penalty against the Reds when he clipped Ike Ugbo and also gave away a spot-kick when he was playing for Ipswich against the Millers at New York last April in the second tier.

“It’s just inexperience,” he said. “I need to knock that out. I knew what he (Ugbo)was going to do, cut across me, but my mind still says ‘get the ball’. I’m going to knock that off this season, don’t worry.”

Meanwhile, Warne admitted after the Barnsley clash - when several substitutes, including Ryan Williams and Will Vaulks, performed well - that he may have sleepness nights before picking his team for the trip to Fleetwood.

“Competition for places is great and I don’t know if I will sleep trying to work out which way I am going to go,” he said.

“I need to watch the game again because you get a little bit tied up in it. When you watch it back, you see it differently.

“A few who may have been a little bit out of my thoughts may have got themselves back in and the ones who were definitely in my thoughts may have just weaved themselves out.

“I have said all along that I have tried to get a real tight, fit, motivated and together group, which I have got. Any of the 20 players can virtually play and it is my job with the staff to pick the best 11 for each game.”

