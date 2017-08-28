Rotherham United: Millers may make move for Proctor replacement

Rotherham United are contemplating a last-ditch bid to land a new striker in the wake of the knee injury sustained by Jamie Proctor.

Summer signing Proctor was taken to hospital after last Saturday’s 2-0 League One defeat against Charlton Athletic and the Millers fear their centre-forward is facing as long spell on the sidelines.

Jamie Proctor is carried off

With the transfer window closing on Thursday, manager Paul Warne has limited time to bring in a replacement.

“If there is someone out there who is of similar ilk that I can get in, then I will,” the boss said. “But that is a hard ask with four or five days left.”

Proctor was stretchered off at AESSEAL New York Stadium after a 66th-minute challenge by Chris Solly and his absence will be big blow for Rotherham who spent £75,000 to secure his services from Bolton Wanderers.

“He is going to be a hard player to replace,” said Warne. “He has been excellent for us. I am hopeful of good news, but I am also aware that I don’t think it will be.”

The Millers manager is close to completing a deal for a new centre-half and, on top of the sudden need for a new frontman, is also looking to strengthen at least one other position.

The Proctor setback may affect the chances of forward Jonson Clarke-Harris going out on loan before the deadline, although Rotherham expect strike duo David Ball and Jerry Yates to return from hamstring and foot injuries respectively this week.

Proctor hit the deck after being barged over by Solly and immediately gestured to the the Millers bench that he was in serious pain.

Rotherham goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell said: “Hopefully Procs will not be out too long and we can get him back on the pitch.

“He has been brilliant for us with his workrate and bringing people into play.”

The club are holding an open day at New York tomorrow when supporters can watch the senior squad train and meet the players afterwards. Training takes place between 10.30am and noon and players will be available to sign autographs from 1pm.

